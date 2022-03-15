Pacific Air Cargo Was the Presenting Sponsor of St. Jude Hospital Radiothon
As part of PAC Gives Back Philanthropic Activities
Pacific Air Cargo has a mission to give back to our communities. The work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital impacts children and families very positively worldwide.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) has again stepped up to assist in the fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as the presenting sponsor of a Salem Radio Radiothon. Part of the company’s efforts to give back to the communities it serves through its PAC Gives Back philanthropy. The efforts of the 2-day fundraiser on 2 radio stations, Country & Decades, owned by Salem Media Group resulted in $45,967.00 being raised in Hawaii
— Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo CEO
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, opened by Danny Thomas in 1962, now has the world’s best survival rates on the toughest cases of childhood cancer. Since its beginning when the survival rate for children with cancer was about 20%, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has helped to improve that number to 80% today.
St. Jude treats children from all 50 states and around the world. Even more than treating the most difficult cases, St. Jude conducts more clinical trials than any other children’s hospital and turns laboratory discoveries into lifesaving treatments that benefit patients every day. They freely share the discoveries, so that doctors and scientists worldwide can use the knowledge to save thousands more children.
“Pacific Air Cargo has a mission to give back to our communities,” stated Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo CEO. “The work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital impacts children and families very positively worldwide.”
Families whose child is receiving care at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or its affiliates never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food — their focus can be on helping their child to survive. These fundraising efforts help to be able to do so. Their vision for the future is to expand their ability to admit 20% more children, focus on other diseases like sickle cell anemia and other blood disorders and to unlock cancer’s mysteries.
“We were thrilled to be an active participant in the St. Jude Children’s Hospital Radiothon with Salem Media,” said Paul Skellon, Pacific Air Cargo Director of Marketing. “We are proud of our role in the success of this fundraiser here in Hawaii.”
About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747-400F daily express air cargo services between Los Angeles (LAX) and the Hawaii destinations of Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Maui (OGG), Hilo (ITO), and Kona (KOA), and weekly B757-200F services to Pago Pago (PPG-American Samoa) and Guam (GUM). Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific. www.pacificaircargo.com
# # #
Paul Skellon
Pacific Air Cargo
+1 808-400-8698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other