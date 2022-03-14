Public input requested for proposed pavement reconstruction on Iowa 25 in Guthrie County, Iowa

AMES, Iowa – March 14, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for proposed reconstruction of exiting pavement on a 1.76 mile stretch of Iowa 25 from Pecan Avenue to Nice Avenue in Guthrie County.

The pavement is currently in need of replacement. Additionally, the single bridge located within the construction area will have its existing guardrails replaced.

Construction is expected to begin in June 2022.

A detour will be in place during construction, which will include I-80 west of Iowa 25 to Antique County Drive, then north to County Road 325 (White Pole Road) in Casey. The approximate detour length is 6 miles.

The public is encouraged to provide feedback about the project during a two-week public comment period beginning on March 28, 2022. For general information regarding the proposed work or online comment period, contact Scott Suhr, Field Services Coordinator, Iowa DOT District 4 Office, 2210 E. Seventh St. Atlantic, IA 50022, phone: 712-243-7627 or 800-289-4368, email: scott.suhr@iowadot.us.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature. Comments and questions regarding the project should be received by April 11, 2022. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to https://tinyurl.com/4cucd4je-5461.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.