ePassport Market to Be Worth US$ 144.4 Billion by The Year 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

ePassport Revolutionizing Border Security as Multistage Authentication Gains Emphasis to Combat Security Risks of RFID

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ePassport market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 34.3 Bn in 2021 to US$ 144.4 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 22.9%. The ePassport demand accounted for almost 20% market share of global passport market.

2022 Market Value US$ 41.9 Bn 2028 Market Value US$ 144.4 Bn CAGR% (2022-2028) 22.9% Share of Top 5 Market Players ~35%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8987

The local data structure (LDS) format, traditionally employed in ePassports, have been witnessing changes recently. With the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) working on new version of LDS, called LDS2, which will retain the backward compatibility while incorporating read-write function. This will further extend the functionality of ePassport with applications that enable storage of travel data, including travel stamps and Visas, coupled with other information that include special programs or advanced biometrics for special passengers.

The roadmap for LDS2 has birthed new concepts apropos of use and collection of passenger information, which in turn is expected to have far-reaching implications for the airports. With refugee crisis and rise in international terrorism, demand for counterfeit and stolen passports has been on the rise, which has led governments and airlines to better their security systems. Advent of ePassport alludes a future with more data transmission capability to a tamper-resistant and secure integrated circuit (IC), thereby revolutionizing airport security and reducing waiting times in long queues.

RFID Remains Preferred Technology while Biometrics Gain Marked Significance

According to the study, RFID technology has witnessed widespread adoption in ePassport generation, with global sales estimated at over 207,396 thousand units in 2018. New applications of RFID for ePassport have been introduced, however considerable privacy and security risks have been identified recently. This has led to the incorporation of multistage authentication for verification of ePassports, resulting in the adoption of biometrics in combination with RFID to reduce identity theft and fraud, while aiding governments in furthering their border security.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8987

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Market value in 2021 US$ 34.3 Bn Market CAGR 2013 to 2021 22.9%

Share of top 5 players Around 35% Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis USD Billion for Value Key regions covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa,

East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania Key countries covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain,

Russia, China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Japan,

GCC countries, Israel, and South Africa Key market segments covered • Technology



• Application



• Security



• Region Key companies profiled • Gemalto N.V. (Thales)



• HID Global Corporation



• 4G Identity Solutions Private Limited



• CardLogix Corporation



• Infineon Technologies AG



• IDEMIA



• Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd.



• Primekey Solutions AB Report coverage Market forecast, company share analysis, competition intelligence,

DROT analysis, market dynamics and challenges,

and strategic growth initiatives Customization & pricing Available upon request

Omnipresence of biometric technology continues to enable thorough, yet time-effective screenings with the aid of chip readers, which is particularly pervasive in commercialized settings such as the hospitality industry. As biometric technology becomes vital for national security, converging digital and physical identities via ePassports is viewed as commendable solution for improved efficacy and accuracy of border security. The study estimates the number of ePassports integrated with the biometric technology to register Y-o-Y growth at more than 18% in 2019 over 2018.

ePassport Market Players Eyeing Long-term Contracts with Governments

According to the study, companies operating in the ePassports market have been taking efforts to submit tenders and acquire supply contracts for ePassport developments and deployments. The multi-year service contract of Gemalto N.V. for British passports is a prime example of such instances. Key players in the ePassport market have been concentrating on the development & deployment of highly-encrypted ePassports, as new-generation passports witnessed increased incorporation by using PACE and SAC.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-8987

Lack of infrastructure developments and relatively expensive nature of ePassports remain key growth impediments for their market growth. ePassport penetration is currently limited to developed markets, and several developing economies are yet to introduce the biometric and electronic variants, particularly held back by lack of capital and technological know-how.

The study estimates Europe to lead the ePassport market in 2019, with East Asia following the suit. The market in East Asia is further projected by the study to outgrow all the other regional markets in the near future, with efforts of countries to improve their border security by introducing technologically advanced features in their passports.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

Smart Office Market - Conventionally, office spaces were operated manually to control HVAC settings, lighting, surveillance, and safety & access control. With due course of time and changing workplace environments drive advancement towards the adoption of smart office infrastructures.

Smart City Kiosk Deployment Market - This Smart City Kiosk Deployment market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Smart Containers Market - This Smart Containers market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Smart Education and Learning Market - Smart education and learning is an electronic approach to learning and education with the help of learning applications and software. Smart education and learning provides universal learning to students using modern technology and offers a paradigm shift in the way student access education.

Smart Sensor Market - The global smart sensor market reached around US$ 37.6 Billion in 2022. However, with growing adoption of smart sensors across diverse end-use verticals such as consumer electronics, automotive, security & defense and healthcare, the overall sales of smart sensors are projected to rise at a prolific CAGR of around 19.2% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of over US$ 88 Billion by 2032.

Smart Thermostat Market - Smart thermostat is the type of device used for controlling the heating and air conditioning in residential as well as commercial buildings. Smart thermostat allows user to control the temperature of the room throughout the day using a schedule, for example setting different temperature during the day time and night time.

Smart Grid Home Area Network (HAN) Market - Electricity is the most widely used form of energy across the globe. Generation of electrical energy is the major source of carbon dioxide emission, as it relies on fossil fuels, followed by transportation, and is thus a significant contributor to climate change.

Smart Home Hub Market - Today, smart home solutions are in huge demand, as consumers are shifting their focus to home automation solutions. This smart home hub is a device that acts as a bridge between connected devices in the house, and allows end users to control their communication.

Smart Set-top Box And Dongle Market - Smart set top box is a part of Internet of Things (IoT). Smart set top box enables the users to access online videos, photos and apps that are specifically optimised for TV. In addition, smart set top box has features that enables the users to store and display the content through connection of external storage devices.

Smart Solar Market - With the increase in urbanization and population worldwide, there is an increase in demand of resources. The depletion in natural resources is making organizations innovate in such a way that they can utilize alternative resources to extract the energy for the necessities in life.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/epassport-market