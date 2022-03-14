Healthcare IT Market Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand and Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in the adoption of paperless technology solutions in the healthcare industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare IT market size reached USD 201.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to be valued at USD 549.95 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to increasing government initiatives to implement Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) solutions in the healthcare sector in developing countries and preference for digital payments in the healthcare industry. Adoption of paperless technology and solutions in the healthcare industry has been increasing rapidly in the past few years and this is expected to further boost growth of the global healthcare IT market growth during the forecast period.

High deployment and maintenance costs of healthcare IT solutions are key factors expected to restrain deployment, and hamper growth of the global healthcare IT market to a certain extent going ahead.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies.

The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Healthcare IT market:

Cerner Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Epic System Corporation, SAP SE, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2021, the American Hospital Dubai – which is a division of Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group – in collaboration with the multinational digital healthcare company Cerner Corporation, declared the very first findings of one of the prototypes from its data lab on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The lab serves as a model in the region to develop clinically driven AI techniques with validated predictive model results to support the healthcare industry.

Deployment of IT healthcare services has been increasing rapidly as services provided include maintenance and technical support, and this is driving revenue growth of the service segment to a significant extent.

Due to enhanced data and information security, deployment of on-premise IT healthcare solution is increasing, which is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the on-premise segment during the forecast period.

The electronic health records segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global healthcare IT market in 2020 owing to rising adoption of EHR system across the healthcare sector. In addition, increasing government initiatives to implement EHR systems in healthcare facilities to enhance patient care is propelling revenue growth of the electronic health records segment.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT market on the basis of component, delivery, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hardware

Software

Service

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Electronic Prescribing System

Laboratory Information System

Tele-health

Computerized Provider Order Entry System

Electronic Health Records

Picture Archiving and Communication System

Healthcare Analytics

Radiology information system

mHealth

Fraud management

Vendor-neutral archive

Revenue cycle management

Customer relationship management

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Payer

Public Payers

Private Payers

Healthcare Provider

Pharmacies

Ambulatory clinical centers

Diagnostic and imaging centers

Hospitals

Others

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Healthcare IT market for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 find a special mention in the study. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Healthcare IT Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

