Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027
Growing elderly population is one of the significant factors influencing the elder care services & assistive devices market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market is projected to be valued at USD 1,020.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Elderly care services and assistive devices are witnessing high demand, which can be attributed to growing elderly population. The number of individuals aged 65 years or above worldwide is estimated to grow from about 524 million in 2010 to around 1.5 billion by 2050 and developing countries would account for a majority of this increase in elderly population. A significant rise in life expectancy is leading to growth of geriatric population. This, in turn, would propel the elder care services & assistive devices market during the forecast period.
Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report: Invacare Corporation, Ai Squared, Siemens Healthineers, Sonova Holding AG, Cochlear Limited, Brookdale Senior Living, Extendicare Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, and GN Resound Group
Issues with mobility, hearing, and vision may pose serious peril to elders if left unattended. Usage of technologies is considered to be of immense importance in elderly care, for instance, emergency response service (ERS) equipped with global positioning system (GPS) is beneficial in tracking the location of elders and fetching assistance at the earliest, in case of emergency. According to a survey, about 68.0% of elders find technology to be beneficial in health improvement, while 61.0% seek implementation of new technologies for their care. This factor drives the demand for elder care services and assistive devices.
Key Highlights of Report
In December 2020, Genesis HealthCare made an announcement about purchase of Sun Healthcare Group Inc., a firm involved in providing elder care services. SunBridge Healthcare, LLC, a subsidiary of Sun Healthcare Group Inc., manages nursing facilities, behavioral health centers, and assisted and independent living centers in 23 states of the US.
Approximately USD 170.00 Billion are spent on end-of-life care every year. Better planning can decrease these costs and enhance satisfaction by providing customized care as per the patient’s preference.
Day programs are meant for providing activity centers and monitoring services for elders. Such programs benefit from the growing inclination among elders toward staying in homes for a longer duration. Presently, about 4,000 day program centers are run in the U.S., which can cater to over 15,000 elders.
The North America region held the largest share of the global elder care services & assistive devices market in 2019, due to growing elderly population, increasing demand for assistive devices for elderly care, rapid adoption of innovative technologies, and growing emphasis on safety of geriatric patients by governments of countries in the region.
Emergen Research has segmented the global elder care services & assistive devices market in terms of offering, end-user, and region:
Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Services
Home Healthcare
Adult Day Services
Institutional Care
Assisted Devices
Mobile Assistance Devices
Living Aids
Assistive Furniture
Bathroom Safety Equipment
Others
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Hospitals
Homecare Settings
Nursing Homes
Rehabilitation Centers
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
