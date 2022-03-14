Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing elderly population is one of the significant factors influencing the elder care services & assistive devices market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market is projected to be valued at USD 1,020.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Elderly care services and assistive devices are witnessing high demand, which can be attributed to growing elderly population. The number of individuals aged 65 years or above worldwide is estimated to grow from about 524 million in 2010 to around 1.5 billion by 2050 and developing countries would account for a majority of this increase in elderly population. A significant rise in life expectancy is leading to growth of geriatric population. This, in turn, would propel the elder care services & assistive devices market during the forecast period.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report: Invacare Corporation, Ai Squared, Siemens Healthineers, Sonova Holding AG, Cochlear Limited, Brookdale Senior Living, Extendicare Inc., Genesis HealthCare, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, and GN Resound Group

Issues with mobility, hearing, and vision may pose serious peril to elders if left unattended. Usage of technologies is considered to be of immense importance in elderly care, for instance, emergency response service (ERS) equipped with global positioning system (GPS) is beneficial in tracking the location of elders and fetching assistance at the earliest, in case of emergency. According to a survey, about 68.0% of elders find technology to be beneficial in health improvement, while 61.0% seek implementation of new technologies for their care. This factor drives the demand for elder care services and assistive devices.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Genesis HealthCare made an announcement about purchase of Sun Healthcare Group Inc., a firm involved in providing elder care services. SunBridge Healthcare, LLC, a subsidiary of Sun Healthcare Group Inc., manages nursing facilities, behavioral health centers, and assisted and independent living centers in 23 states of the US.

Approximately USD 170.00 Billion are spent on end-of-life care every year. Better planning can decrease these costs and enhance satisfaction by providing customized care as per the patient’s preference.

Day programs are meant for providing activity centers and monitoring services for elders. Such programs benefit from the growing inclination among elders toward staying in homes for a longer duration. Presently, about 4,000 day program centers are run in the U.S., which can cater to over 15,000 elders.

The North America region held the largest share of the global elder care services & assistive devices market in 2019, due to growing elderly population, increasing demand for assistive devices for elderly care, rapid adoption of innovative technologies, and growing emphasis on safety of geriatric patients by governments of countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global elder care services & assistive devices market in terms of offering, end-user, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Home Healthcare

Adult Day Services

Institutional Care

Assisted Devices

Mobile Assistance Devices

Living Aids

Assistive Furniture

Bathroom Safety Equipment

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Nursing Homes

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Overview of the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Elder Care Services & Assistive Devices industry

