Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Upcoming Trends, Strategies Development and Forecast 2021 – 2028

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The need to reduce the level of pollution and increased investment by the government is driving the demand for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market.

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is forecasted to be worth USD 49.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. An increase in the number of electric vehicles and advancement in technology will drive the demand for the market.

To promote the electric vehicle charging infrastructure, a lot of governments at various levels have crafted regulations through mandating the "make-ready" infrastructure in buildings. Governments all over the world are investing heavily in the charging infrastructure to provide ample opportunities for the OEMs to expand their revenue and business. The recent advancements in the technology of EVs have provided a lucrative opportunity for its growth to transform the transportation sector. The electric vehicles are anticipated to approach cost-competitiveness with conventional fuel vehicles, due to the increased production volumes and reduction in battery costs during the forecast period.

However, the high cost required in the overhaul, initial investment, and maintenance is hampering the market's development. The dramatic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, local air pollution, and resulting climate change impacts, and low oil usage from the transportation sector owing to the usage of electric vehicles promise a breakthrough in the future transportation sector.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market for the forecast period, The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market will be like in the years to come.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are ABB Ltd., Chargepoint, Inc., Tesla Inc., EVGO Services LLC, BP Chargemaster, SemaConnect Network, EV Connect, Greenlots, Electrify America LLC., and OPConnect, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market on the basis of charging infrastructure type, charging level, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:

Charging Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

CCS

CHADEMO

Normal Charging

Tesla Supercharger

Type-2

Charging Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 (208 V – 240 V)

Level 3 (Upto 600 V)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Bike

Plug-In Hybrid PHEV

EV Passenger Cars

Heavy Delivery Vans

Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Portable Chargers

Fixed Chargers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Public

Private

Regional Bifurcation of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Competitive analysis of the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market

Regional analysis of Global market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global market

Global market forecast (2020-2027)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

