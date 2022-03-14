Eva Launches Countersuit in Legal Battle With Getida
Eva Commerce Inc. (Eva.Guru), a fast-growing Silicon Valley startup, launches a countersuit worth $500,000 in legal battle with Getida.
Having an ace in your pocket that gives you an edge over your competition in your Amazon business is something every eCommerce entrepreneur needs, and that’s exactly what Eva is.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in 2020, Getida LLC filed a lawsuit against Eva Commerce Inc. (Eva.Guru), a fast-growing Silicon Valley startup, backed by several institutional investors. Getida LLC, which provides the sole service of recovering Amazon fees for Amazon sellers, claimed stolen intellectual property and related damages, though at the time of filing, Eva was already performing Amazon Reimbursements management in addition to profit analytics, dynamic pricing, inventory forecasting, Advertising, 3PL and Return management services.
Though the companies are quite different in their overall service offerings, this area of overlap is what sparked the lawsuit. Interestingly, both companies acknowledge that the data being used to provide Amazon reimbursement services is actually data that is provided by the Amazon marketplace and can be done by the sellers themselves or through a service like Getida, Eva.guru or any of the other companies in the eCommerce industry who provide Amazon reimbursement services.
“Any Amazon seller can claim a reimbursement based on analyzing the data and opening a case with Amazon. We saw reimbursement service providers overcharging Amazon sellers a 15% - 25% commission from the successful recoveries and knew that we could help our customers for much less. In fact, we provide this service free of charge to smaller sellers and at a very low commission for larger sellers. It’s hard enough as an eCommerce seller and entrepreneur. We knew we could help- it’s that simple.” -Hai Mag, Co-Founder, and CEO.
Eva executives chose to try resolving the matter outside of the courts initially, but have since made the decision to countersue for actual damages to the revenue and growth of the company that Getida has been responsible for since the legal battle began. The countersuit of $500,000 cites Getida’s continuous attempts to block Eva from attending or sponsoring eCommerce events, successful and unsuccessful attempts to block Eva from hiring suitable candidates for open positions, and using the Getida lawsuit to scare away potential customers, partners and investors. They further claim that Getida has used employees and eCommerce influencers to attempt to prevent Eva’s growth.
“Since the data being used for both companies is provided by Amazon and no intellectual property was stolen or is being used, we expect this lawsuit to be resolved very soon. Despite the very real and persistent attempts by Getida to prevent our marketing efforts, reimbursements are just one small part of what we do. Our platform is incredibly valuable to Amazon sellers, so we continue to experience explosive growth as word of mouth spreads. Having an ace in your pocket that gives you an edge over your competition in your Amazon business is something every eCommerce entrepreneur needs, and that’s exactly what Eva is. ” – Melissa Simonson, VP of Marketing.
Based on Eva’s continued growth, Getida has been unsuccessful in intimidating the startup out of the eCommerce space, and Eva has shown remarkable resilience, growing from just a few employees 2 years ago to a company of nearly 60 current employees. For more information about Eva, please visit https://eva.guru
