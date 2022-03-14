Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size Worth USD 31.51 Bn by 2027 | Unicharm Corporation, Corman Spa, Ontex Group NV, etc

Emergen Research Logo

Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size – USD 20.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Growing awareness about female hygiene

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market is projected to be valued at USD 31.51 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Feminine hygiene products are witnessing high demand due to increasing women population. According to the United Nations' World Population report published in 2017, there were 7.5 billion people worldwide in the year, with 50.4% of the global population comprising men and 49.6% comprising women. Furthermore, the global population is estimated to grow by nearly 2 billion in the next 30 years, increasing from 7.7 billion presently to 9.7 billion by the year 2050.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market outlook, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market. The report is formulated through extensive research and surveys to offer accurate and authentic information about the market size, market share, product portfolio, revenue generation, and projected market growth. The report offers key insights into the competitive and regional landscape of the market to assist the stakeholders and investors in formulating strategic business plans.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Ontex Group NV, Unicharm Corporation, Corman Spa, Hengan International Group Company Limited, the Procter & Gamble Company, Maxim Hygiene Products Inc., Kao Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson.

Government initiatives in several nations aim at educating women regarding hygiene and persuade them to use sanitary napkins. This is a significant factor boosting the demand for feminine hygiene products, particularly in developing economies. Also, an increasing number of seminars and campaigns are being conducted in schools and colleges across the globe about usage and disposal of feminine hygiene products.

Key Highlights of Report:

In May 2020, Ontex made an announcement about the signing of an agreement with Albaad Massuot Yitzhak Limited about the acquisition of the feminine hygiene production facility in Rockingham County.

Rising demand for tampons is owing to the growing inclination amongst women, led by its improved comfort than sanitary pads. Furthermore, deploying tampons enable women to feel more active, without becoming concerned about the nit getting misplaced.

A dearth of basic cleanliness and hygiene was accountable for about 800,000 women deaths worldwide in 2019, making this the fifth most leading cause of mortality in women.

The feminine hygiene products market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at the most rapid rate during the forecast period, due to presence of a large population. Several key players in the market have launched innovative products to suit the need for women's hygiene. China, in terms of consumption, is the second-largest market for feminine hygiene products across the globe, after the U.S.

Emergen Research has segmented the global feminine hygiene products market in terms of product type, usability, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Sanitary Napkins

Panty Liners

Tampons

Menstrual Cups

Others

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Disposable

Reusable

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key points covered in the report:

A detailed outlook of the market with essential data beneficial for business

Market segmentation based on product types, applications, and end-users. For further understanding, the key segments are further divided into sub-segments

Growth factors, driving and restraining factors, product trends, and technological advancements are extensively discussed

Latest product developments, incorporation of new techniques and profiles of major competitors

An 8-year forecast estimation detailing the growth and expansion scope of the Feminine Hygiene Products Market

In-depth analysis of the historical years (2017-2018) and forecast period (2020-2027)

Market dynamics with information of players, challenges, restraints, threats, and opportunities

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the top vendors

