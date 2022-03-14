Electronic Article Surveillance Market Size Is Expected to Reach USD 1776.9 Mn By 2026 | In-depth Insights by Top Manufacturers, Global Opportunities, Key Regions Data and Growth Status with Revenue, Industry Size and Forecast

North America is the largest consumption of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System, with a sales market share nearly 33.54% in 2016. The second place is Asia-Pacific region; following North America with the sales market share over 28.01%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2019, the global Electronic Article Surveillance market size was USD 1421.8 million and it is expected to reach USD 1776.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

The “ Electronic Article Surveillance Market ” Research Report includes crucial market statistics such as market size estimations and forecasts, as well as growth rates. This study also examines the market's major players, as determined by their market share and product offerings. In addition, the Electronic Article Surveillance market research study provides strategic insights based on a review of current changes and a player strategy analysis. It also discusses the industry's drivers, opportunities, and difficulties. It offers a comprehensive summary of the market with in-depth insights on essential aspects such as the present market situation, possible dimensions, quantity, and dynamics of this market.

The paper analyses segments for North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. Electronic Article Surveillance market report spread across 118 Pages with top key manufacturers and a list of tables and figures.

Electronic Article Surveillance Market Report Overview:

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System used in Retail industry including Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others. Report data showed that 37.51% of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market demand in Supermarkets & Large Grocery, 30.27% in Clothing &Fashion Accessories, and 18.17% in Cosmetics/Pharmacy in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market

Top Most Dominant Key Players/Manufacture: The report provides insights into the top key companies operating the market

Checkpoint Systems

Tyco Retail Solutions

Nedap

Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd

Gunnebo Gateway

Sentry Technology

Ketec

All Tag

Universal Surveillance Systems

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

Global Electronic Article Surveillance Scope and Market Size

Electronic Article Surveillance market is segmented by region, country, company, type, application, and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Article Surveillance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue, and forecast by region, country, company, type, application, and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Major Classifications on the basis of Types: This report displays production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type:

Hard Tag

Soft Tag

Deactivator or Detacher

Detection system

Permanent Deactivation Tag

Major Classifications on the basis of Applications: This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application:

Clothing &Fashion Accessories

Cosmetics/Pharmacy

Supermarkets & Large Grocery

Others

The report offers a competitive advantage to organizations operating in this market through a holistic assessment of the key parameters triggering product demand. It emphasizes the opportunities and constraints while highlighting the growth matrix as well as global developments of the market. It’s extremely informative as it contains the analysis overall market of major companies in the global Electronic Article Surveillance market industry. With the classified market research based on various growth regions, this report offers a portfolio of prominent players along with sales, growth, market share, etc.

Important Pointers of Electronic Article Surveillance Market Report:

- COVID-19 status and its impact on industry remuneration

- Approximations for the growth rate of the market and sub-markets

- Predominant trends in the vertical

- Opportunities for business expansion

- Pros and cons of indirect and direct sales channel

- Leading traders, suppliers, and dealers

Key Points Covered in Global Electronic Article Surveillance Market Report:

Providing market scenarios in terms of growth rate, SWOT analysis, growth drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities.

Presenting a competitive scenario for the global Electronic Article Surveillance market with major developments by key companies.

Providing the market analysis for the present situation

Profiling major market players with market share, product type, production capacity, consumption and sales, and key development

Analysis of geographical regions in terms of value, volume, and share projection for the target market.

Reasons for buying this report:

It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenarios.

For making informed decisions in businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

It offers a regional analysis of the Electronic Article Surveillance Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders.

It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Electronic Article Surveillance Market.

Global Research Objectives of Report:

To study and analyze the global Electronic Article Surveillances Market size (value and volume) by the company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of the Electronic Article Surveillances Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

Focuses on the key global Electronic Article Surveillances Market manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Electronic Article Surveillances Market concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Electronic Article Surveillances Market submarkets, concerning key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

What are market dynamics? What are the challenges and opportunities? What is the economic impact on the market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

What is the current market status? What’s the market competition in this industry, both company, and country-wise? What’s a market analysis by taking applications and types into consideration?

What is the growth potential of this market? Which growth opportunities emerge in this industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that this global market may face in the future?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? Which are the leading companies in this global market? Which are the growth strategies adopted by the players to sustain hold in this global market?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Electronic Article Surveillance market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

