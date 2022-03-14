Agricultural Robots And Mechatronics Market In-depth Research Analysis and Forecast by Coherent Market Insights

Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics

The Coherent Market Insights research report covers valuable information about Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market with qualitative business strategists. This Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market report provide a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities.

Increasing demand for food is expected to propel the growth of the agricultural robots and mechatronics market. For instance, according to Food and Agriculture Organization, worldwide food demand is expected to increase by 70% by 2050. Moreover, government initiatives to boost the adoption of agricultural robots and mechatronics is also expected to aid in the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2020, the World Economic Forum launched the Artificial Intelligence for Agriculture Innovation Project along with the State Government of Telangana, India.

Increasing labor cost is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the agricultural robots and mechatronics market. For instance, according to Eurostat press release in April 2019, in 2018, hourly labor costs in the whole economy expressed in € rose by 2.7% in the EU and by 2.2% in the euro area compared to 2017, with Latvia (+12.9%), Lithuania (+10.4%), Estonia, and Slovakia (both +6.8%) witnessing the highest increase. Moreover, use of artificial intelligence and availability of transportable charging stations is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in November 2020, Naïo Technologies partnered with VARTA AG, which provides battery technology, to create an autonomous, transportable charging station for agriculture robots.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the agricultural robots and mechatronics market, owing to increasing population. For instance, as of November 2019, China's population stood at 1.394 billion, the largest of any country in the world. Moreover, development of robotic platform for agriculture is also expected to aid in growth of the market in the region. For instance, in April 2020, Yanmar Co., Ltd., a Japan-based diesel engine manufacturer, developed modular robotic platform for agriculture.

Competitive Rivalry:

Agrobotix LLC, Autonomous Solutions Inc. (ASI), Autonomous Tractor Corporation, AutoProbe Technologies, Blue River Technology, BouMatic Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Conic System, DeLaval Inc., EcoRobotix Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Harvest Automation Inc., Deere & Company, Lely Industries N.V., Naio Technologies, PrecisionHawk, A/S. A. Christensen & Co. (SAC Milking), SenseFly, Vision Robotics Corporation, Vitirover, Wall-Ye, and Others

Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market taxonomy

On the basis of type of farm, global agricultural robots and mechatronics market is segmented into:

➱ Vertical

➱ Outdoor

On the basis of type, global agricultural robots and mechatronics market is segmented into:

➱ Autonomous Vehicles

➱ Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

➱ Milking Robots

➱ Other Types

On the basis of application, global agricultural robots and mechatronics market is segmented into:

➱ Harvesting and Picking

➱ Weed Control

➱ Autonomous Mowing,

➱ Pruning, Seeding, Spraying

➱ Thinning

➱ Phenotyping

➱ Sorting and Packing

➱ Utility Platforms

As the report proceeds further, it covers the analysis of key market participants paired with development plans and policies, production techniques, price structure and other essential key elements. The study is a professional and in-depth study with key statistics on the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies.

At the end of the report, the research study is completed with comprehensive information of industry growth potential industries professional survey with market analysis. And helps the companies to understand the market trends and critical business strategies. We also provide the customization of any CMI report with detailed and updated information.

