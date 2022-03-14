Medical Plastics Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Medical Plastics Market Size

Increase in investments in healthcare and rise in disposable income drive the growth of the global medical plastics market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in investments in healthcare and rise in disposable income drive the growth of the global medical plastics market. However, toxic elements in medical plastics restrain the market growth. Moreover, based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019 with highest revenue share and is expected to lead the trail throughout the forecast period.

Robust investment in healthcare, increase in the aging population, and change in consumer lifestyle drive the growth of the global medical plastics market.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The medical plastics market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the medical plastics market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the medical plastics market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Based on application, the disposables segment held the highest market share in 2019 with more than one-fourth of the total market share. At the same time, the surgical instruments segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.30% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global medical plastics market, and will maintain its lead status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the region would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the medical plastics market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the medical plastics market

Leading Market Players:

• Arkema S.A.

• BASF SE

• Celanese Corporation

• Solvay SA

• Covestro AG

• Sabic

• Evonik Industries AG

• Ensinger

• DSM

• Lubrizol Corporation

