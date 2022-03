Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market Porter's Five Analysis & Major Component Analysis

Meetings Incentives Conferences And Exhibitions Mice Market

The Coherent Market Insights research report covers valuable information about Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market with qualitative business strategists. This Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities. It provides information about the key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries. The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Industry report provides growth analysis, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, and demand & supply data. MICE industry includes meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions. In this large group, mostly planned well are brought together under the umbrella of one organization. In fact, this is now widely used in all kinds of meeting-related materials, including seminar handouts and business documents. The mice industry is can be referred to as international hospitality concept that involves the need for meetings and the participation of its people in order to offer career development, business expansion, and networking opportunities.Competitive Rivalry:โžซ Maritz Holdings Inc.โžซ BI Worldwideโžซ ITA Groupโžซ ONE 10โžซ Meetings and Incentives Worldwide Inc.โžซ Creative Groupโžซ Access Destination Servicesโžซ 360 Destination Groupโžซ CSI DMCโžซ CWTโžซ Reed Exhibitions Ltdโžซ BCD Groupโžซ Corporate and Leisure Eventsโžซ ATPI ltd.๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ท๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐——๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€:โžฝ In February 2021, The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced the launch of the SingapoReimagine MICE Virtual Show, the first such collaboration between STB and local MICE playersโžฝ In December 2020, SOTC Travel along with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) hosted an engaging and insightful Virtual MICE event - โ€œGrowing MICE Connections, Achieving Togetherโ€ for its esteemed clientsโžฝ In February 2021, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., launched a strategic corporate outreach โ€" Indiaโ€™s first such physical MICE event since lockdown, in partnership with Marriott Internationalโžฝ In January 2021, NexTech AR Solutions formed a partnership with Coex, a South Korean convention, and exhibition hall, and the largest of its kind in Seoul. This is the start of the launch of its platform in Asia where the industry of meetings, incentives, conferences, and events, known as MICE, has grown more rapidly
โžฝ Globalization of business coupled with the rise in the international business travelers is a key factor augmenting the growth of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) market. The growing use of social media and meeting apps is again propelling the growth of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market.โžฝ In November 2020, Microsoft has announced that it is going to allow the users of its video conferencing platform, Teams, to integrate new apps to make the platform more productive. The company is adding 20 new apps โ€" including Asana, HireVue, Monday.com, Slido, and Teamflect, and others โ€" to the Teams app store that already offers 700 apps
๐— ๐—œ๐—–๐—˜ ๐—œ๐—ก๐——๐—จ๐—ฆ๐—ง๐—ฅ๐—ฌ ๐—ง๐—"๐—ซ๐—ข๐—ก๐—ข๐— ๐—ฌOn the basis of event type, the market is segmented into:โž› Meetingsโž› Incentivesโž› Conferencesโž› ExhibitionsOn the basis of industry, the market is segmented into:โž› Healthcareโž› Automotiveโž› Manufacturingโž› ITโž› OthersOn the basis of end user, the market is segmented into:โž› Corporate companiesโž› Government bodiesโž› Private Groups.