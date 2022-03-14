Occlusion Devices Market Size Worth USD 4,378.5 Mn by 2027 | Boston Scientific, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, etc

Emergen Research Logo

The rising incidence of neurological diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the occlusion devices market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Occlusion Devices Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Occlusion Devices market outlook over the forecast duration (2019-2027).

The Global Occlusion Devices Market is projected to be worth USD 4,378.5 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The occlusion devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of neurological devices. Several million individuals throughout the world are suffering from neurological disorders, and over 6 million individuals die yearly on account of stroke, with over 80.0% of the deaths occurring in low and middle-income regions.

A common application of neurological embolization devices (occlusion devices) is the aneurysm coil embolization procedure, which is deployed in the treatment of brain aneurysms. Brain aneurysms embolization deploys imaging guidance to put small metallic coils into the aneurysm to prevent the blood flow and stop the bursting of the aneurysm.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/399

Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Occlusion Devices market.

The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is essential in fueling the occlusion devices demand. Occlusion devices, such as embolization devices are used in minimally invasive treatment for blocking atypical vascular channels or blood vessels. In the case of a catheter embolization process, embolic agents are administered in the blood vessel via a catheter to avert blood flow to the target area.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Urethral occlusive devices are gaining significant traction in the market, due to their benefits in preventing involuntary urine loss as a part of palliative measures.

The occlusion devices market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate in the period 2020-2027, due to the growing burden of chronic diseases and growing inclination for early heart disorder diagnosis and treatment. Also, shifting lifestyles, surging environmental pollution, and harmful chemical exposure are crucial factors in driving product demand.

In July 2019, Orchestra BioMed Inc. made an announcement about the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement with Terumo Corporation to develop and commercialize the Virtue Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon.

Stent retrievers are a groundbreaking innovation in transforming severe stroke treatment. Annually, over 690,000 individuals in America suffer from a stroke caused by a clot or ischemia.

Key participants include Boston Scientific, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen, Stryker Corporation, Acrostak AG, Cook Group, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/399

Emergen Research has segmented the global occlusion devices market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Occlusion Removal Devices

Balloon Occlusion Devices

Stent Retrievers

Coil Retrievers

Suction & Aspiration Devices

Embolization Devices

Embolic Coils

Liquid Embolic Agents

Tubal Occlusion Devices

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurology

Cardiology

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Urology

Oncology

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/occlusion-devices-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key points covered in the report:

A detailed outlook of the market with essential data beneficial for business

Market segmentation based on product types, applications, and end-users. For further understanding, the key segments are further divided into sub-segments

Growth factors, driving and restraining factors, product trends, and technological advancements are extensively discussed

Latest product developments, incorporation of new techniques and profiles of major competitors

An 8-year forecast estimation detailing the growth and expansion scope of the Occlusion Devices market

In-depth analysis of the historical years (2017-2018) and forecast period (2020-2027)

Market dynamics with information of players, challenges, restraints, threats, and opportunities

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the top vendors

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/399

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiries, and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

With market-leading insights and an in-depth understanding of leading and niche technologies, our solutions address the most pertinent questions for your business needs. A major technological shift has been witnessed towards creating a 'Circular Economy,' fuelled by factors, such as the increased adoption of bio-based materials, along with other methods for achieving carbon neutrality. We are conversant in technologies, viz., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Smart Manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, Machine learning, Nanotechnology, Edge Computing, Blockchain Technology, Cloud Computing, Vehicle Electrification, Advanced Maintenance Analytics, and Predictive Maintenance, among other prevalent and emergent technologies.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs