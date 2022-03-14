ORTEC in Atlanta is Named as a Winner of the Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2022 Award
2022 Marks the 3rd Consecutive Year for this Award
Having strong workplace culture and employee engagement is incredibly important to us, said Jeff Bailey, CEO, ORTEC Americas.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, March 14, 2022 – ORTEC in Atlanta has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Top Workplaces.
The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including appreciation, execution, and innovation, just to name a few.
“Having strong workplace culture and employee engagement is incredibly important to us,” said Jeff Bailey, CEO, ORTEC Americas. “ORTEC is a company that nourishes innovation, so, it’s a great honor to be recognized among the Top Workplaces in Atlanta for the third year in a row. It shows we’re continuing to move in the right direction.”
We welcome individuals from different backgrounds, experiences, and talents, which creates a unique and thriving workplace environment.
“ORTEC really strives to be as inclusive as possible, especially when it comes to giving employees a voice,” said Didem Cohen, HR Manager at ORTEC North America, when asked about employee engagement. “Of course, receiving feedback is always helpful, but it’s our job to act according to their engagements. We want them to know they are heard and have a say in making decisions which will impact them.”
ABOUT ORTEC
Since 1981, ORTEC has been a global and leading partner in data-driven decision support. By leveraging data with our passion for mathematics, we enable many of the best-run organizations to optimize their business decisions. Our smart solutions, ranging from business analysis and data analytics to mathematical modeling and optimization technology, lead to more efficient, adaptive, effective, and sustainable organizations. With 1,100 employees across 13 countries, ORTEC globally supports more than 1,200 customers to make the best decisions in an ever-changing environment, leveraging data and mathematics for a better world.
Discover more at ortec.com/en-us
