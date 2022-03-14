‘America’s Book Lover’ Patzi Gil Celebrates the 7th Anniversary of Her Nationally Syndicated Talk Show ‘Joy on Paper’
Patzi Gil (left) will interview Andrew Grant and Tasha Alexander Thursday, March 17, during “Joy on Paper.
Patzi Gil has interviewed more than 700 writers, editors, and publishers on “Joy on Paper,” her radio program. On March 17 she celebrates her 7th anniversary.
I have spoken to over 250 New York Times best-selling authors… and I am very proud that many debut authors and Indie authors have joined me to celebrate the release of their books.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The only thing “America’s Book Lover” Patzi Gil loves as much as books is her adopted hometown of “glorious Clearwater, Florida,” headquarters for her popular talk show “Joy on Paper” (https://radio-joyonpaper.com).
Perhaps Florida sunshine is the secret to her sunny disposition as she launches each show by saying, “Hi … this is Patzi with a Z. Welcome to ‘Joy on Paper,’ a program for writers and those who dream of writing—and a program for everyone who wants to know the story behind the book.”
“Joy on Paper” celebrates its 7th anniversary Thursday, March 17. One of the special segments will be announcing the first annual Patzi Awards, which will put a spotlight on books and authors she feels are special in every way
The nationally syndicated program is broadcast in the Tampa Bay area from WTAN 1340-AM and 106.1-FM on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. (Eastern Time). It’s also available via the Internet at http://www.tantalk1340.com.
There have been many highlights in Patzi’s seven years. Here are but a few:
“I have spoken to over 250 New York Times best-selling authors, 11 Mystery Writer of America Grand Masters, and even the US Poet Laureate,” she said. “And I am very proud that many debut authors and Indie authors have joined me to celebrate the release of their books.”
She added that she’s “particularly proud that I have spoken to so many authors who have served this country—including Colonel Leo Thorsness of the US Air Force who received the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Vietnam War.”
Joining Patzi during her anniversary show are Andrew Grant (a.k.a. Andrew Child) and his wife Tasha Alexander, both of whom are best-selling authors as well as regular guests.
Tasha is perhaps best-known for her Lady Emily series, set between the 1890s and 1900s and spanning across cities throughout Europe. It follows the adventures of Lady Emily and her husband Colin Hargreaves.
Andrew’s first novel “Even,” published in 2009, was followed by two more featuring David Trevellyan, a Royal Naval intelligence officer. In 2020 Grant's brother Lee Child announced his retirement from writing the Jack Reacher series, with Grant taking over.
In addition to Tasha and Andrew, Patzi has interviewed Mary Higgins Clark, Lee Child, David Baldacci, Carolyn G. Hart, Lawrence Block, Sue Grafton, Robin Cook, Jojo Moyes, Brad Meltzer, Deborah Johnson, James Shapiro, David E. Hoffman, C. J. Box, Lori Wilde, Sara Paretsky, Karin Slaughter, and Rachel Renee Russell.
“Joy On Paper” was first broadcast on St. Patrick’s Day, 2015. The idea for the show came to Patzi while driving to visit her husband who was hospitalized at the time.
“As I pulled into the parking lot, the idea just popped in my head—‘Joy on Paper,’ a program for writers and those who dream of writing,” she recalled.
Though she had no radio experience, “Joy on Paper” was on the air within three weeks. Her first interview was legendary literary agent Irene Goodman. Patzi, a Michigan native, credits the program’s fast launch to the encouragement and support she received from station owner (and fellow book-lover) Lola Thornton Wagonvoord.
Here’s what guests say about the show and its host:
“Seven fabulous years! Congratulations! Patzi shares her love for books and authors, building a bridge to thrilled readers. A blessing for all.” — Carolyn Hart, MWA Grand Master, author of the “Bailey Ruth and “Death on Demand” series.
"Patzi—and ‘Joy of Paper’—constitute a National Treasure for writers and readers. Has it been only seven years? How did we ever get along without you?" — Lawrence Block, Mystery Writer of America Grand Master.
“Without a doubt one of the best interviews I ever experienced was with Patzi Gil. As an author you just hope the host reads your book. Or at least the flap copy. Patzi not only did the deep prep, she read between the lines and astonished me with observations about craft and recurring themes. Plus her enthusiasm is a force. Dare I say it? She is a joy.” — Tom Straw, “The Real Richard Castle,” author of the “Nicky Heat Series.”
For more testimonial quotes, visit https://radio-joyonpaper.com.
Since the show’s launch, Patzi has added a number of regular segments, including:
“Our Legal Eagle” — Bill Larson of Larson & Larson answers questions about how to protect valuable intellectual property, with a focus on the legal-related aspects of writing and publishing.
“Book Buzz: The Best of Mysteries” — Rita Moreau is the author of the Mary “Ghost & Camper Kooky Mysteries” series. She contributes quick, lively, summaries of the best-of-the-best mysteries on the market.
“Book Buzz: Children’s Books” — Davon Miller, author of the “Mr. Tickety-Toc Clock" series, puts a spotlight on children's books of all shapes and sizes, a great segment for anyone looking to find gifts for children.
“Book Buzz: Science Fiction” — Author Bria Burton writes inspirational and speculative fiction (fantasy, science fiction). Her motto, “Rekindle Your Wonder,” stems from her desire to renew a sense of awe and wonder in her readers.
Patzi is reflective as she looks back:
“Over the years I have had the joy of interviewing almost 700 authors and VIPs in the publishing world. I am proud that I have had a diverse range of authors—everyone is welcome on ‘Joy on Paper’ to share their joy for writing and books. My youngest guest was a 5-year old book reviewer, Jazz Anders, and my most senior, Eugenia Lovett West, at 99!”
Whether it’s new writers with a first book or veteran authors with multiple awards, Patzi with a “Z” puts them in the spotlight.
“For me it’s always fun to hear about their passion to write,” she says. That passion (plus a little Clearwater sunshine) should help keep things bright for authors and booklovers for years to come.
ABOUT: “Joy On Paper” is broadcast from the WTAN studios in Clearwater, FL, and heard in the Tampa Bay area on 1340-AM and 106.1-FM. It’s also available on the Internet at www.tantalk1340.com.
