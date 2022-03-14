Smart Contracts Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2028 | EOS, Stellar
New Research Study ""Smart Contracts Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight
A smart contract is basically a trade protocol or computer program that is developed to automatically perform, monitor or document legal activities and events as per the terms of an agreement or a contract. This technology can be used in any type of financial transaction including electronic funds transfer, real estate business, gaming, private equity and more. In a simple definition, it is a web enabled computer program that can automatically manage and complete legal tasks and transactions in the form of a smart contract. Smart contract technology will replace the need for various intermediaries such as a lawyer, broker, draftsman, accountant, etc. and also helps save cost by reducing time spent on legal documentation, record keeping and other core business activities. Smart contracts can take care of all these activities thus providing a comprehensive solution to many business requirements.
The report on the Smart Contracts market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.
Major Key players in this Market:
• EOS
• Tron
• Ginete Technologies
• Hedra Hashgraph
• Hyperledger
• IBM
• Icertis
• NEM
• Neo
• OpenXcell
• Stellar
• Waves
• Thomson Reuters
• Monax Industries
• Blockstream
• Coinbase
• BlockCypher
• Monetas
Drivers & Trends
The projections featured in the Smart Contracts market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.
Detailed Segmentation :
On the basis of contract type, the global smart contract market is segmented into:
• Smart Legal Contracts
• Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO) Contracts
• Application Logic Contacts (ALC)
• Distributed Applications (DApps)
On the basis of platform, the global smart contract market is segmented into:
• Ethereum
• EOS
• Hedera
• Neo
• Tron
On the basis of End-user industry, the global smart contract market is segmented into:
• Banking and Insurance
• Healthcare
• Transportation/Logistics
• Government
• Automotive
• Sports and Entertainment
On the basis of region, the global Smart Contract market is segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Method of Research
The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.
Table of Content
Global Smart Contracts Market Research Report 2022 – 2028
Chapter 1 Smart Contracts Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Smart Contracts Market Forecast
