Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research 2028

The increasing demand for the smart city and smart grid, and the growing need for energy across the world are driving the demand for the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing industrialization, urbanization, and population growth are expected to drive the advanced meter infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for smart cities and smart grid projects is also anticipated to boost the market growth shortly.

However, the lack of government spending on infrastructure installations and lack of inter-operability standards in different regions are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast timeframe.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market for the forecast period, the study provides vital intelligence on the major opportunities, threats and challenges posed by the industry. Besides, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of some of the prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision, reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnership and Collaboration Allow Key Players to Maintain Market Position

Key players in the market focus on implementing different business development strategies such as mergers, partnerships, alliances, and acquisitions. Also, key players implement innovative strategies to enhance their product portfolio. These strategies allow companies to expand their market reach and gain a competitive advantage in the emerging market.

Companies Profiled in the Market- IBM Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Itron, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Aclara Technologies LLC, and Landis+Gyr, among others.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market on the basis of type, service, solution, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smart Gas Meter

Smart Electric Meter

Smart Water Meter

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Meter Deployment

System Integration

Program Management and Consulting

Meter Communication Infrastructure

Meter Data Analytics

Meter Data Management

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2018, A contract to form a joint venture to acquire Acumen from Australia's largest energy supplier, Origin Energy Limited, was announced by Landis+Gyr and Pacific Equity Partners. The merged company is poised to deploy a significant proportion of the projected 8 million smart meters to be deployed across Western Australia, and South Australia by the acquisition of the Acumen business.

This is expected that the smart electric meter segment will dominate the market over the forecast timeframe. Supported by government spending and appropriate water meter regulations, the smart water meter segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

In the advanced metering infrastructure market, the system integration segment is expected to hold the largest market due to features such as enhanced real-time monitoring, service reliability, important data collection, cost benefits, and better control and analysis.

Owing to highly extensible, flexible, and easily configurable, the meter data management solution is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Due to rising customer penetration of smart electric meters, the residential sector is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast timeframe, since it offers greater transparency than traditional electric meters.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Radical Features of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report:

The report encompasses Advanced Metering Infrastructure market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure industry

