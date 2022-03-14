Water Treatment Chemicals Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trends – Growing development of water treatment chemicals industry

March 14, 2022

The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 71.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing requirements from the refining and petrochemical industries in the developing economies. Increasing investments in the research and development to generate more efficient chemical based water treatment technology is expected to drive the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has severely affected the supply chain and raw material supplies as the manufacturers have shut down their productions due to the lockdown. But, it has a positive effect on the water treatment chemicals market due to the increased consumption of water for maintaining hygiene. Proper hygiene conditions, sanitization, and safe water are mandatory for human health during COVID-19.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Water Treatment Chemicals market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Water Treatment Chemicals market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Water Treatment Chemicals market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• The Coagulants & Flocculants dominated the market with a share of 39.5% in 2019 as a wide number of water treatment plants use the sedimentation process. Biocides & Disinfectant is expected to be the second-largest segment among the products as it reduces contamination and biofouling.

• Municipal corporations are expected to register for the highest growth in the market over the forecast period due to the increasing need for freshwater in the developed countries of North America and Europe.

• The raw water treatment is the largest application segment in 2019 due to its growing utilization in the product formulations for industrial settings.

Key participants include Ecolab Inc., BASF SE, SUEZ S.A., Solenis LLC, Kurita Europe GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Kemira OYJ, Snf Floerger, and Akzo Nobel N.V., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Water Treatment Chemicals Market on the basis of Product, End User, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Biocide & Disinfectant

• Coagulants & Flocculants

• pH & Adjuster & Softener

• Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors

• Anti-foaming Agents

• Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Oil & Gas

• Municipal

• Power

• Mining & Mineral Processing

• Food & Beverage

• Chemical Manufacturing

• Pulp & Paper

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Boiler

• Raw Water Treatment

• Cooling

• Water Desalination

• Effluent Water Treatment

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

• Europe

1. Germany

2. UK

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. Rest of APAC

• Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

• MEA

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

