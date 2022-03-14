Water Softeners Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2025

Water Softeners Market Size

Growing demand for clean and potable water globally due to rapid industrialization & urbanization and spiraling growth in food processing plants.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Water Softeners Market accrued a sum of $2.05 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $3.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Growing demand for clean and potable water globally due to rapid industrialization & urbanization and spiraling growth in food processing plants, chemical producers, textile manufacturers, and refineries would propel the growth of the global water softener market. Salt-based water softener segment is likely to dominate and salt-free water softener segment to register the fastest growth through 2025. North America would accrue the highest revenue and Asia-Pacific is likely to grow the fastest through 2025.

Download Free PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5135

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The water softeners market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the water softeners market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the water softeners market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The report identifies the drivers of the market as the surge in need for potable water due to the growing population, growing number of water-borne ailments due to consumption of hard water, and growing acceptance in industrial applications such as food processing, chemical, textiles, and refineries. Moreover, rapid industrialization and urbanization all around the world increased the adoption of water softeners. However, high costs of operation, labor, and maintenance incurred during the water softening process as well as environmental concerns regarding discharge of soft water and stringent environmental policies mainly in Europe and the U.S. would hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped sectors in emerging economies such as India and Japan, growing proliferation of manufacturing industries globally, and increased awareness of adverse effects of consuming hard water would create new opportunities for market growth.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5135

Salt-based water softener to dominate, salt-free water softener segment to register fastest growth by 2025:

Among product types, the salt-based water softener segment contributed more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2017 and would continue its dominance through 2025, as salt-based water softeners in homes to prevent health ailments like eye and skin irritation and hair fall, increase lifespan of fabric, avoid stains on faucets, fixtures, and taps, and extending shelf life of water-utilizing appliances. However, the salt-free water softener segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025 because these products are cheaper than salt-based counterparts and do not require purging of chemicals to soften water and neutralize contaminants.

North America to accrue highest revenue, Asia-Pacific to grow the fastest:

The water softener market in North America contributed more than one-third of the global market revenue in 2017. It is projected to would retain its lion's share through 2025 due to the increase in incidences of water-borne diseases, increasing applications of advanced water softening instruments in residential, commercial and industrial sectors, and high awareness about the benefits of consuming soft water. However, the Asia-Pacific region would register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2025 owing to the proactive measures by the government to improve access to fresh water, increase in foreign direct investments in commercial and residential infrastructure, and rapid proliferation of the industrial sector. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-softeners-market/purchase-options

The report offers a detailed analysis of the key market players operating in the market. They include Culligan International Company, Kinetico UK Ltd., NuvoH2O, LLC, US Water System, Inc., and Ecowater System, LLC.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the water softeners market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the water softeners market

• Post-sales support and free customization

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-softeners-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.