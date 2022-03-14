Global Helium Gas Market and Argon Gas Market 2022| By Size, Demand, Production and Supply, Top Manufactures, Total Production, Various Usage, Competition and Growth Assessment till 2028

Global Helium Gas Market and Argon Gas Market report offers readers a meticulous summary of the business scenario, enabling them to acknowledge the tight competition occurring in the global Helium Gas Market and Argon Gas Market in an augmented manner, COVID-19 impact to make investment decisions effortless for our readers and clients, a better comprehension of the industry, precise predictions, product demand, and aggregate market sales are all assisted by a regional Helium Gas Market and Argon Gas Market study.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Gas Market Insights and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Helium Gas Market report covers recent developments, trade laws, international trading analysis, business model, supply chain standardization, profit margins, and the effect of national and centralized market participants. The report includes information on revenue, gross profit, shipment, pricing, and other requirements. Players in the global market are focused on mergers and acquisitions and future product releases to gain a competitive advantage. The development strategies followed by these organizations are analyzed in depth in the Helium Gas market report. Acquisitions and mergers, new product debuts, arrangements, joint ventures, partnering and strategic alliances, research and technology, and significant companies' geographic growth on a global and regional basis are all covered in the report.

Helium is a chemical element with symbol He and atomic number 2. It is a rare atmospheric gas which is colorless, odorless, tasteless, nontoxic, nonflammable and only slightly soluble in water. The concentration of Helium in the atmosphere by volume percent is 5.24 x 10-4. Its boiling points and melting points are the lowest among all the elements and it exists only as a gas except in extremely cold conditions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

By Company

Rasgas (Qa)

Exxon (Us)

Linde (Us, Au)

Air Product (Us)

Praxair (Us)

Air Liquide (Dz)

Gazprom (Ru)

Pgnig (Pl)

The Helium Gas market report includes a qualitative analysis of the market that includes market drivers, which discusses the market's driving forces and demand, and market issues, which explains the market's restraints and growth. Market prospects, which highlights emerging industry trends and opportunities, and where existing organizations should concentrate on achieving coherence. The global Helium Gas market is highly fragmented, with a few domestic producers holding a large portion of the market in their respective regions. In the global Helium Gas sector, prominent competitors have marketing ties. As part of their business plan, players are attending trade exhibitions and conferences around the world, which is supporting Helium Gas manufacturers in developing their business.

Segment by Type

Liquid Helium

Gaseous Helium

Segment by Application

Cryogenics

Aerostatics

Semiconductor & Fiber Optics

Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

Welding

Others

The Helium Gas market study looks at the industry trends that will have an impact on overall market growth. It also includes detailed information about the company's profitability graph, SWOT analysis, market share, and regional expansion. In addition, the study contains information on the current competitive status of significant manufacturers. Large international firms manufacture the majority of Helium Gas products. Industry leaders have made a name for themselves by investing more in research and having a more extensive distribution network. Furthermore, some small players are emerging due to increased awareness.

Helium Gas industry surveys cover the following topics:

– The market report offers a comprehensive and reliable examination of as well as market valuation interpretations that are likely to affect Helium Gas industry trends.

-The Helium Gas industry’s players’ marketing and promotional strategies, product range, distribution, and pricing strategies. Regional market study covers a detailed evaluation of Helium Gas industry, product demand, sales rate, and projections.

-The report analyses micro and macroeconomic attributes that may affect market growth.

– The report provides readers with a detailed analysis of the business landscape, marketing and promotional experience, micro- and macroeconomic factors, market valuation interpretations, and allowing them to better appreciate the Global Helium Gas Market’s head-to-head competition.

Part 2:

Global Argon Gas Market Growth 2022-2028:

As the global economy mends, the 2021 growth of Argon Gas will have significant change from previous year. According to our researcher latest study, the global Argon Gas market size is USD million in 2022 from USD 276.1 million in 2021, with a change of % between 2021 and 2022. The global Argon Gas market size will reach USD 337.4 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period.

The United States Argon Gas market is expected at value of US$ million in 2021 and grow at approximately % CAGR during review period. China constitutes a % market for the global Argon Gas market, reaching US$ million by the year 2028. As for the Europe Argon Gas landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period. In APAC, the growth rates of other notable markets (Japan and South Korea) are projected to be at % and % respectively for the next 5-year period.

Global main Argon Gas players cover Linde, Air Liquide, Air Products, and Messer Group, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include

Linde

Air Liquide

Air Products

Messer Group

Yingde Gases Group

Hangyang

BASF

Nippon Shokubai

EuroChem

HBIS Group

Sasol

Shougang Gas

Air Water

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Iwatani

Buzwair

Coregas

Gulf Cryo

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Argon Gas market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.6

Pure Grade

High Purity Grade

Ultra Pure Grade

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 12.7.

Welding & Cutting

Semiconductor

Photovoltaic

Smelting

Others

