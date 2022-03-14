Baby Diapers Market is Projected to Reach $108.9 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

Baby Diapers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Training Nappy, Swim Pants, Biodegradable Diapers), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global baby diapers market size is expected to reach USD 108.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028. Growing awareness among new and working parents regarding the use of diapers to maintain hygiene and avoid skin rashes is expected to drive the demand for baby diapers made from comfortable and protective materials.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. High standards of living, along with increasing awareness regarding child health and hygiene, are boosting the market growth. Moreover, constant technological advancements in this region are likely to propel market expansion.

The biodegradable diapers segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. Growing environmental concerns represent a key factor driving the demand for biodegradable diapers.

The offline segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. Instant availability and physical verification are the two major factors propelling product sales through various offline channels. Moreover, free services such as consumer assistance and guidance in the stores while purchasing, also encourage consumers to buy products from these stores.

Request a free sample copy or view report summary: “ Baby Diapers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Training Nappy, Swim Pants, Biodegradable Diapers), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ”, published by Grand View Research.

Baby Diapers Market Growth & Trends

An increase in the number of working mothers has led to a rise in disposable income primarily in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Central, and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Working mothers spend a large part of their income on baby products. Thus, the growing participation of women in the workforce has been widening the growth opportunity for baby diapers.

The disposable diapers segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The demand for disposable diapers is particularly high among working parents as these diapers are disposable and need not be washed or reused, thus saving a lot of time and effort.

The offline segment contributed a majority of the share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2020. Offline stores such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and pharmacy stores are among the major distributors of baby diapers. These stores make a significant contribution to the overall sales in this market. Some of these stores such as Walmart offer delivery services to expand their consumer bases.

The market is consolidated in nature with the presence of a large number of international players and few regional players.

Baby Diapers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby diapers market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Baby Diaper Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Cloth Diapers

Disposable Diapers

Training Nappy

Swim Pants

Biodegradable Diapers

Baby Diaper Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Offline

Online

Baby Diaper Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America U.S.

Europe U.K. Germany

Asia Pacific China India

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Baby Diapers Market

The Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Kimberly Clark Worldwide

Hengan International Group Company Ltd.

Unicharm Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

First Quality Enterprises

Ontex Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Honest Company, Inc.

Essity AB

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Smart Diapers Market - The global smart diapers market size is expected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc. Introduction of smart wearables is driving manufacturers of this industry to focus on developing diapers integrated with sensors, which will enable the caregivers to take effective care of the babies and old people.

Adult Diapers Market - The global adult diaper market size is poised to reach USD 28.65 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is primarily driven by rising prevalence of urinary incontinence among geriatric populations across the world. This is a widespread global disease resulting from obesity, urinary tract infection, and hysterectomy, among others.

Baby Toiletries Market - The global baby toiletries market size is expected to reach USD 9.02 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing participation of the women in the globe workforce is one of the key factors driving the market. Working women have become extremely conscious while selecting products for their babies and are among the prominent buyers of baby toiletries.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Beauty & Personal Care Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact: