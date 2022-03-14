Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market Emerging Trends, Share, Size, Top Leading player, Region by Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

The rising incidence of infectious diseases is a significant factor in stimulating market demand

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market is projected to be worth USD 6,001.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its rising demand in water treatment, wastewater treatment, air disinfection, process water disinfection, and surface disinfection. Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is an exceptionally efficient way to destroy pathogenic microbes, comprising bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, responsible for causing infectious diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases are responsible for mortality in over 17 million people annually.

Ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is of immense importance in combatting microbial contamination in water. Nonetheless, microbes should be appropriately exposed to ultraviolet light for effective water disinfection. This equipment is deployed for use in applications extending from the residential homes’ drinking water purification to water supply disinfection of the whole municipality to industrial wastewater treatment. Ultraviolet (UV-C) disinfectant equipment for recycling of water is considered to be a safe, cost-effective, safe, and efficient method used in industrial areas where considerable amounts of water are used during the production process and converted to waste wastewater.

The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period. The market research report contains significant details on the global Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

American Ultraviolet, Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Xylem Inc., Halma PLC, Advanced UV Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hoenle AG, and Atlantium Technologies Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UV Lamps

Quartz Sleeves

Reactor Chambers

Controller Units

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Disinfection

Process Water Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2019, a new product-line of Xylem’s closed ultraviolet disinfection equipment, Wedeco Acton PE, was launched for application in salt water and hard water systems. The product is developed for disinfection purpose in aquaria, well boats, zoos, aquaculture farms, saltwater hot springs, and similar places with saltwater surroundings.

The reactor chamber contributed to a substantial market share in 2019 as it physically encompasses the lamp and quartz sleeve. Besides, it regulates the flow of water through the equipment. There many types of reactors present (e.g., boot or axial shape) and can be obtained with ports in several sizes depending on the design and the flow-rate the product is supposed to serve.

Infections contracted in healthcare centers and hospitals are a major contributor to global mortalities. The surrounding environment bears a high significance in disease transmission, and innovative technologies such as UV disinfectant systems are being introduced into healthcare centers to mitigate the environmental transmission route of diseases. Ultraviolet surface disinfection is a novel technology with high prospects in microbial disinfection.

In the residential application, ultraviolet disinfectant equipment finds usage in drinking water disinfection owing to the increasing population and diminishing freshwater resources is projected to drive the market demand in the forecast period.

Major Regions Covered in the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment industry.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

