Needle Coke Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2028

Needle Coke Market Trends – Increased application in lithium-ion batteries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global needle coke market size is expected to reach 2,075.51 Kilotons in 2028 in terms of volume consumed and register a steady CAGR of 10.55% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Needle coke market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing usage in production of graphite electrodes for the steel industry and shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles. Needle coke is a premium grade, high value petroleum coke used in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes of very low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) for the Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs) widely deployed in the steel industry. These electrodes are used to melt steel scrap.

Rising demand for needle coke is majorly driven by rising demand for steel from various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, fabrication, manufacturing, railways, and oil & gas. It is also employed in the manufacture of synthetic graphite and anode material for lithium-ion batteries that are used in an electric vehicles. Graphite is the largest raw material used in lithium-ion batteries by size. Surge in demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) is propelling inclining consumption of needle coke. The Tesla Model S electric vehicle contains up to 85kg of graphite. Penetration of EVs was limited to a few countries over the past few years.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Needle Coke market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Needle Coke market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• Petroleum-based needle coke segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This is a crucial ingredient used in the production of synthetic graphite electrodes for EAFs used in the steel industry and in lithium-ion battery anode material.

• Super-premium grade segment among the grade segments accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Super-premium grade needle coke is being increasingly adopted owing to its low sulfur content and exceptional inherent properties. It exhibits low puffing rate, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and larger particle size, which allow 5% higher productivity in steel recycling.

• Graphite electrodes segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Graphite has various properties such as high thermal conductivity and is resistant to heat. It is used under harsh conditions, such as in high-temperature settings and applications, and is therefore desired to have low thermal expansion coefficients, which makes it ideal for usage as main heating elements in EAFs.

Some major players in the market report include Asbury Carbons Inc., Baosteel Corporation, Graftech International Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co. Ltd., Phillips 66 Company, Posco Chemical, Sumitomo Corporation, Shandong Weijiao Holding Group Co. Ltd., and CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical.

Emergen Research has segmented the global needle coke market on the basis of product type, grade, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028)

• Coal-based Needle Coke

• Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

1. Shaft Calciner

2. Rotary Kiln

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028)

• Intermediate Grade

• Premium Grade

• Super-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028)

• Graphite Electrodes

• Silicon Metal and Ferroalloys

• Lithium-ion Anode

• Carbon Black

• Rubber Compounds

• Other Applications

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028)

• Aluminum and Steel Industry

• Automotive

• Semiconductor

• Other End-use

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

• North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

• Europe

1. Germany

2. U.K.

3. France

4. Spain

5. BENELUX

6. Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. Rest of APAC

• Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Israel

4. Rest Of MEA

