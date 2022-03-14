Biodegradable Plastic Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability and Leading Players

Biodegradable Plastic Market Size

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for biodegradable plastic due to its eco-friendly nature and increase in adoption in food and beverage industry drive the growth of the global biodegradable plastic market.

The global biodegradable plastic market is estimated to reach $4.2 billion by 2027, registering at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the market potential, market characteristics, growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.

The market across Europe is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. However, the market across Europe is estimated to hold the lion’s share throughout the forecast period.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The biodegradable plastic market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the biodegradable plastic market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the biodegradable plastic market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Based on plastic type, the PLA segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. However, the starch blend segment would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of application, the agriculture segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the packaging segment would hold the largest share throughout the forecast period.

