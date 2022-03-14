Ammunition Market Key Companies, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Ammunition Market Trends – Higher demand for the smart guns & its Ammunition

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Global Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.81 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic violence & terrorist activities, increasing interests in bird-hunting, usage of the ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

The Ammunition research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Ammunition Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

• The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

• The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

• Bullets

• Aerial Bombs

• Grenades

• Artillery Shells

• Mortars

• Launchers

• Others

• Total

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

• Military

• Law Enforcement

• Hunting

• Sports

• Self-defense

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

• Small

1. 9mm

2. 56mm

3. 62mm

4. 7mm

5. .338 Lapua Magnum

6. .338 Norma Magnum

7. 5mm

8. Others

• Medium

1. 20mm

2. 25mm

3. 30mm

4. 40mm

5. Others

• High

1. 60mm

2. 81mm

3. 120m

4. 155mm

5. Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

• Guided

• Unguided

Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

• Lethal

• Less-lethal

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

• Fuzes & Primers

• Propellants

• Bases

• Projectiles and Warheads

• Others

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

• Steel

• Aluminum

• Polymer

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

• North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

• Europe

1. Russia

2. UK

3. Germany

4. France

5. BENELUX

• Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. India

4. Pakistan

5. South Korea

6. North Korea

7. Rest of APAC

• Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

• MEA

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Israel

4. Rest of MEA

