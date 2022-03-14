Taste Modulators Market is expected to reach a value of USD 2,739.7 Million in 2028

Taste Modulators Market To Reach USD 2,739.7 Million By 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Taste Modulators market was valued at USD 1,313.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,739.7 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.50%. Taste modulators serve the purpose of altering food taste and maintain a low-calorie content in food and beverages. Being aware of the nutritional value of their food content, consumers are demanding healthier and more nutritious foods. Health consciousness is rising due to the prevalence of various diseases. The number of diabetes patients is increasing around the world, particularly in middle-income countries. Consumers are being more and more conscious about their dietary content and prefer less sweet and salted products. With changing consumer preferences, manufacturers increasingly focus on the production of healthy consumables to meet the demands. With the rising standard of living and high disposable income, consumer preferences are changing, which is expected to foster growth in this industry.

In recent years, more than 80 taste modulatory products have been FEMA (The Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association of the United States), and GRAS (generally recognized as safe) approved. These can be sweet, salt, and fat modulators. The sweet modulatory products segment dominated the industry in 2018. However, their impact on human health is being studied by various organizations. Some nations have stringent regulations against artificial sweeteners, which restrain the industrial growth.

Non-caloric HP sweeteners are generally limited in their quality of tasting by many negative attributes, such as off-tastes, delay in sweetness onset, low maximal sweetness response, lingering aftertaste and sweet flavours that desensitize the gustatory system. Researchers have studied ways of combining non-caloric substances with one another or with carbohydrate sweeteners with different properties in order to obtain a complimentary flavour profile that could reproduce the flavour of sugar to its best. However, they noted that only minimal sweet flavour enhancement could be achieved with such blends and apparent synergy in taste tests could only be observed at lower levels. Even though sweeteners, in general, show small enhancement effects, blends and new formulations remain very popular among the food and beverage industries.

The fat modulators sub-segment of the product type segment held a share of 27.1 % in the year 2018 and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period

The choice of consumers mainly depends on the mouthfeel which makes the use of tasting modulatory products in meat and other products more common to impart appropriate texture and to eliminate the off-notes

According to the European Commission’s Directorate General for Health and Consumers Guidance notes on the classification of flavoring substances with modifying properties and a flavor enhancer: “Substances that mainly enhance sweetness of food through intensifying the taste of added sugars or sweeteners should be considered as flavor enhancers. The intended function of the added substance is to enhance sweet flavor, thus leading to the possibility of reducing the amount of added sweet ingredients.

Key market players are bringing in innovation by identifying the flavors preferred by people. For instance, people appreciate strong coffee, peppery greens, and high cocoa chocolate. Thus, rather than blocking all bitterness, they identify what kind of bitterness people don’t like and modulate flavors accordingly.

In order to improve the tasting of HP sweeteners, PAMs may bind to the sweetener receptor without activating it but do so in a manner that they cause carbohydrate sweeteners such as sucrose, fructose and glucose to bind with higher affinity. These molecules would be enhancers, or PAMs of the receptor. As they possess no sweetness activity, formulations associating carbohydrate sweeteners with Positive Allosteric modulators (PAMs) should accurately replicate carbohydrate sweetener flavor.

According to the American Diabetes Association, close to 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year. Rising health concerns like these are leading to a rising consumer base preferring healthy food and drinks intake

Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Aspartame, Neotame, and Saccharine are some of the common artificial sweeteners while natural ones include honey, agave, sugar alcohols, stevia, monk fruit, brazzein, etc.

The global Taste Modulators market is fragmented with significant players like DSM (Netherlands), Kerry (Ireland), Ingredion (US), International Flavors and Fragrances (US), Symrise (Germany), Sensient Technologies (US), and The Flavor Factory among others that collectively constitute a competitive market. Symrise is a crucial player in the Taste Modulators market. With a global presence in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa, the company offers a wide range of products in fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials and functional ingredients, as well as sensorial and nutritional solutions. As of 2018, the company’s net sales accounted for EUR 275 million.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Taste Modulators market on the basis of type, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Sweet modulators

Salt modulators

Fat modulators

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)

Food

Bakery products

Confectionery products

Snacks & savory products

Meat products

Other foods

