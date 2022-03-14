Submit Release
Development of Cooperation in Agriculture at the Heart of Moroccan-Mauritanian Talks

MOROCCO, March 14 - The development of cooperation in agriculture and fisheries was at the heart of talks held on Friday in Rabat between the minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Waters and Forests, Mohamed Sadiki, and the Mauritanian minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy, Dy Ould Zein, and the Mauritanian minister of Agriculture, Sidna Ould Ahmed Ely.

The discussions focused on the promotion of avenues for cooperation and exchange in the sectors of agriculture, fisheries and animal health between Morocco and Mauritania, Mr. Sadiki told MAP at the end of these talks.

"There are several areas of cooperation between the two countries and we will have three framework agreements to sign. In this regard, we plan to set up a joint commission dedicated to monitoring this cooperation in these areas," said the minister.

The axis of research and training are important, he noted, adding that training sessions for the benefit of Mauritanians and exchange of expertise between the two sides are also planned.

Mr. Sadiki also underlined the common desire to further develop trade between the two countries.

For his part, Mr. Dy Ould Zein highlighted the convergence of views to move forward in the development of areas of cooperation between the two countries.

"We looked at ways to strengthen cooperation in agriculture and fisheries and different avenues for exchanging experience in these sectors," he said.

In his turn, Sidna Ould Ahmed Ely underlined the quality of these talks, which focused on the means to promote cooperation in issues of common interest between Morocco and Mauritania.

"We also discussed the challenges facing the region in the sector of agriculture. We will continue our dialogue and cooperation in the interest of both countries," he pointed out.

MAP 11 March 2022

