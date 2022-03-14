Dietary Supplements Market Emerging Trend | By Key Players, Product Type, Application and Region

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing geriatric population across the globe and shifting consumer preference due to rising health awareness

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dietary supplements market size reached USD 145.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for vegan products and rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes globally are factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030.

The growing trend of veganism is driving demand for plant-based dietary supplement products, which is expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Plants have certain essential nutrients that are found in animal-based products. Phytochemicals, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals present in plants can help to keep human cells healthy, along with balancing the immune system. A healthy immune system is essential for reducing risks of diseases such as cancer as the system can recognize and attack mutations in cells before they can progress to disease. Furthermore, prolonged inflammation can damage tissues that can cause cancer and other inflammatory diseases, including arthritis, and plant-based dietary supplements can prevent these diseases and help to protect cells in the human body from damage and aging.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report: Abbott, Amway Corp., Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Herbalife International of America Inc., Arkopharma, Glanbia PLC, Nature's Sunshine Product Types, Inc., American Health, and Capstone Nutrition, LLC.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dietary supplements market on the basis of product type, function, application, target consumer, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Botanicals

Minerals

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Probiotics

Herbal Supplements

Others

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Medicinal Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Additional Supplements

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bone & Joint

Energy & Weight Management

Diabetes

Immunity

Others

Target Consumer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Infants

Children

Adults

Pregnant Women

Geriatric

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

