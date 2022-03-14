Rising Artist Alex Silver Enthrals in Latest R&B Album
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex Silver is an extremely talented music producer who has been involved in music his whole life and began producing when he was 12 years old. He is now focusing on R&B Music, the album itself arrives at a momentous occasion in the global music atmosphere. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating in its impact to the cultural day to day activities we all cherish. The album is a unique blend of mature beats and sexy ambience, making it the perfect album for intimate settings and romantic interactions. With intimacy at the core of the album. ‘Night’ definately sets the mood for a night of passion & love.
Produced entirely by Alex Silver, the album features legendary producer Scott Storch in a collection of seductive, romantic energy – the kind that is bound to evoke feelings that occur in the ‘Night time’. Released to the masses on all streaming platforms worldwide on February 18th, 2022, the album is a riveting amalgamation of seductive R&B music, coupled with the talented beat production that Alex Silver is known for.
Starting off originally as a producer in the field of hip hop, Alex Silver has seen much growth in his career, as he moved on to sound healing, and then to R&B.. Aspiring to consistently create music that evokes profound feelings & emotions to his listeners, Alex Silver and his discography remain the most exciting new thing in the music industry today.
Go to https://alexsilver.hearnow.com/night to stream his latest album ‘Night’. Feel free to reach out to the artist via the email address provided for interviews, and follow him on social media.
###
ABOUT
Alex Silver is a talented producer with a diverse discography of music. Being 22, the artist has exceeded all expectations and continues to produce quality music. Having been involved in music production for over 10 years, Alex Silver as truly understood the world of music inside out and is now ready to make a name for himself.
His latest album is his best work yet. Alex has produced an outstanding body of work that is a unique a reshresing take on R&B perfect for intimate and romantic settings with its Talented Production & Seductive Ambiance.
LINKS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alexsilverlll/?hl=en
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtlJmdjSpZB9z8hTcaFkG2A?view_as=subscriber
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/765L1HA3lE1PsNI1ZlIsYK
Alex Silver
Produced entirely by Alex Silver, the album features legendary producer Scott Storch in a collection of seductive, romantic energy – the kind that is bound to evoke feelings that occur in the ‘Night time’. Released to the masses on all streaming platforms worldwide on February 18th, 2022, the album is a riveting amalgamation of seductive R&B music, coupled with the talented beat production that Alex Silver is known for.
Starting off originally as a producer in the field of hip hop, Alex Silver has seen much growth in his career, as he moved on to sound healing, and then to R&B.. Aspiring to consistently create music that evokes profound feelings & emotions to his listeners, Alex Silver and his discography remain the most exciting new thing in the music industry today.
Go to https://alexsilver.hearnow.com/night to stream his latest album ‘Night’. Feel free to reach out to the artist via the email address provided for interviews, and follow him on social media.
###
ABOUT
Alex Silver is a talented producer with a diverse discography of music. Being 22, the artist has exceeded all expectations and continues to produce quality music. Having been involved in music production for over 10 years, Alex Silver as truly understood the world of music inside out and is now ready to make a name for himself.
His latest album is his best work yet. Alex has produced an outstanding body of work that is a unique a reshresing take on R&B perfect for intimate and romantic settings with its Talented Production & Seductive Ambiance.
LINKS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alexsilverlll/?hl=en
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtlJmdjSpZB9z8hTcaFkG2A?view_as=subscriber
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/765L1HA3lE1PsNI1ZlIsYK
Alex Silver
Alex Silver
+1 203-858-9383
alex@alexsilverlll.com