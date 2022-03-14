Drugs For Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy Market Demand Increases With The Rising Male Geriatric Population

Drugs For Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market forecast shows that the rising male geriatric population globally is driving the market growth as the condition is commonly seen in men aged over 50 years. According to the United Nations' 2019 World Population Ageing Report, the number of people aged 65 years or above was 703 million in 2019 and is expected to double to around 1.5 billion by 2050. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia affects around 50% of men aged between 51 and 60 years and up to 90% of men aged over 80 years.

The global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market size is expected to grow from $5.93 billion in 2021 to $6.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global benign prostatic hypertrophy drugs market size is expected to reach $8.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Combination drugs are increasingly being used in the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy as they are more effective and help prevent disease progression. According to the drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market analysis, a combination drug includes two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) combined in a single dosage form. These drugs reduce the development of drug resistance, have fewer side effects and low treatment failure rate. For instance, Duodart, a combination of dutasteride and tamsulosin hydrochloride is increasingly being prescribed for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy.

Major players covered in the global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market are Allergan PLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Sanofi, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and AEternaZentaris Inc.

TBRC’s global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market report is segmented by type into alpha blocker, 5-alpha reductase inhibitor, phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, others, by end-user into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, others, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

