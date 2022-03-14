Nigeria's Tariqa Tijaniyya Khalifa General Visits Morocco

MOROCCO, March 14 - The Khalifa General of the Tariqa Tijaniyya in Nigeria, Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, is visiting Morocco, as part of strengthening Moroccan-Nigerian relations.

In a statement to M24, MAP's 24-hour news channel, the Khalifa General, who arrived this Saturday in Rabat, said that his visit aims to strengthen relations, reinforce understanding and consolidate spiritual ties between Morocco and Nigeria, recalling that the Tariqa of Sheikh Sidi Ahmed Tijani was born in Morocco during the era of Sultan Moulay Sulayman before spreading to the rest of African countries.

He stressed the importance of his visit to the city of Fez which houses the mausoleum of Sheikh Sidi Ahmed Tijani, praising the determination of Morocco and its ambition, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, "to unify the ranks of Muslims."

For his part, the Nigerian ambassador to Morocco, Bashir Ibrahim Salah El Husseini, noted that the Tariqa Tijaniyya, which is among the largest and most secular Sufi brotherhoods in Africa, has countless followers in Nigeria and the continent in general.

"Morocco and Nigeria hold talks on historical, economic, political and religious relations," he said in a similar statement.

As part of his trip to Morocco, the Khalifa General of the Tariqa Tijaniyya Tariqa in Nigeria will visit the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams, Murshidins and Murshidates, the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council of Ulemas as well as historical monuments in Fez.

He will also visit the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Edition of the Holy Quran and the Fédala Printing House.

MAP 13 March 2022