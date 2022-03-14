Ovarian Cancer Drugs Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Ovarian Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ovarian Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ovarian cancer drugs market size is expected to grow from $2.68 billion in 2021 to $3.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global ovarian cancer market size is expected to reach $6.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.3%. The rising incidence of ovarian cancer is driving the ovarian cancer drugs market.

The global ovarian cancer drugs market consists of sales of ovarian cancer drugs to treat ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is caused due to abnormal growth of cells in ovary. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery for treating ovarian cancer. The ovarian cancer drugs include Paclitaxel, Cisplatin, Adriamycin PFS (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride), Carboplatin, Cyclophosphamide, Platinol (Cisplatin), Paraplatin (Carboplatin), Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome, Evacet (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome), Cytoxan (Cyclophosphamide), Paraplat (Carboplatin), Taxol (Paclitaxel), Neosar (Cyclophosphamide) and others.

Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Trends

Drug manufacturing companies in the industry are increasingly innovating and developing combination drugs to treat ovarian cancer drugs. Combination drugs consists of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are combined into a single dosage form to treat complex medical conditions. The pharmaceutical companies in the ovarian cancer drugs market are investing on the research and development of innovative products such as combination drugs to reduce manufacturing costs, increase compliance and efficiency, improve medication concordance, increase profitability and reduce side effects.

Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Segments

The global ovarian cancer medicine market is segmented:

By Tumor Type: Epithelial Ovarian Cancer, Ovarian Low Malignant Potential Tumor, Germ Cell Tumor, Sex Cord-Stromal Tumor

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Others

By Drug Type: Alkylating Agents, Mitotic Inhibitors, Antirheumatics, Antipsoriatics, VEGF/VEGFR Inhibitors, PARP Inhibitors, Antineoplastics, Others

By Geography: The global ovarian cancer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: AstraZeneca, Roche, Tesaro, Clovis Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly and Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

