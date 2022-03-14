Submit Release
News Search

There were 337 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,217 in the last 365 days.

FOPREL Approves Proclamation of Rabat as Capital of South-South Cooperation

FOPREL Approves Proclamation of Rabat as Capital of South-South Cooperation

MOROCCO, March 14 - The Forum of Presidents of Legislative Bodies of Central America and the Caribbean (FOPREL) expressed, on Friday in Mexico City, its support to the proclamation of Rabat as capital of South-South cooperation.

The proclamation was announced at the Forum of Parliamentary Dialogue of Senates and equivalent councils of Africa, the Arab world, Latin America and the Caribbean, organized recently in Rabat under the patronage of HM King Mohammed VI.

Organized by the House of Advisors (upper house), this Forum is the first of its kind bringing together parliamentary institutions of three regional groupings from 32 countries.

For FOPREL, the objectives set out in the Rabat Declaration are consistent with its action plan on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, establishing peace, universal health coverage, ensuring safe and orderly migration, promoting human rights, transparency in governance, economic and social recovery, food security and adaptation to climate change.

FOPREL, which Morocco had joined as an observer member in 2014, is composed of the presidents of the parliaments of Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

This regional forum was keen to welcome the key role of the Moroccan Parliament in strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation with the regional legislative body and with the various parliaments of its member states.

MAP 13 March 2022

You just read:

FOPREL Approves Proclamation of Rabat as Capital of South-South Cooperation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.