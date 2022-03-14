Morocco Reports 56 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, March 14 - Morocco recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 110 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,767,596 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,228,697 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,953,698 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,162,096 while recoveries increase to 1,145,230, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.5%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (23), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (13), Marrakech-Safi (07), Fez-Meknes (07), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (02), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (02), the Oriental (01) and Draa-Tafilalet (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 16,039 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with three new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (02) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1).

The number of active cases has dropped to 827 including 78 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 13 March 2022