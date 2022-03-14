How Are Antifungals Market Players Gaining A Competitive Advantage?

Antifungals Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antifungals industry trends include drug developers and manufacturers are scaling up the various departments such as research and development, marketing, and manufacturing through collaborations and strategic partnerships with other companies and research institutes, to expand the product portfolios. So, companies in the anti-infective drugs market should consider strategic collaborations to broaden their scope and product portfolios to increase the revenues and drive the antifungals market growth.

The global antifungals market size is expected to grow from $26.76 billion in 2021 to $30.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global antifungals market share is then expected to reach $51.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%.

North America was the largest region in the drugs for antifungals market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the antifungal drugs market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the antifungal market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global antifungals industry are Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co., Bayer Healthcare and Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi-Aventis, Kramer Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Gilead, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Basilea Pharmaceutica AG.

TBRC’s global antifungals market report is segmented by drug type into echinocandins, azoles, polyenes, allylamines, end-user into hospitals and clinics, dermatology clinics, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, topical, by therapeutic indication into aspergillosis, dermatophytosis, candidiasis, others.

Antifungals Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Type (Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, Allylamines), By End users (Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology clinics, Other Users), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), By Therapeutic Indications (Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a antifungals market overview, forecast antifungals market size and growth for the whole market, antifungals market segments, geographies, antifungals market trends, antifungals market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

