Forest Friendly Paper Towel Is An Emerging Trend In The Hand Towel Market

Hand Towel Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Hand Towel Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacture of forest-friendly paper towels is gaining traction. Hand towel market trends include forest-friendly paper towels which are manufactured without the cutting down of forests. These papers are made from a mixture of bamboo and sugarcane. For instance, Who Gives A Crap, a paper towel manufacturer, specializing in environmentally friendly, zero waste, safe and plastic-free household products, manufactures environmentally friendly paper kitchen towels that are made of tree-free products and give value to money. They are super durable 2-ply towels that can clean-up very well.

TBRC’s global hand towel market growth analysis report is segmented by product type into rolled paper towels, boxed paper towels, multifold paper towel, by application into residential, commercial, by distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online channels, others.

The global hand towel market size is expected to grow from $2.72 billion in 2021 to $2.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The hand towels market is expected to grow to $2.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1%.

The increasing awareness about hygiene in countries across the world is a key factor driving the growth of the hand towels market. Hygiene and sanitation are essential for preventing and controlling the spread of many dangerous human diseases including cholera, diarrhea, Ebola and recent Coronavirus. Regular hand-washing with soap is one of the most effective ways of avoiding or reducing COVID-19 spread without vaccine or cure. According to a recent poll in 2021 among French people, French citizens might be at high risk for viral infections in the form of coronavirus (COVID-19) due to a lack of good hygiene practices. According to the hand towel market forecast, the increasing awareness about hygiene across the countries is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Major players covered in the global hand towel industry are Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, SCA, Hengan, Vinda, Asaleo Care, Sofidel, Georgia-Pacific, WEPA, Metsa Tissue, CMPC Tissue, KP Tissue, Cascades and APP.

Hand Towel Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Rolled Paper Towels, Boxed Paper Towels, Multifold Paper Towel), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

