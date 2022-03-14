Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market Focus On Effective Treatment By Incorporating Combination Drugs

Thyroid Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combination drugs are increasingly being used in the treatment of thyroid cancer as they are more effective and help prevent cancer progression, shaping the thyroid cancer drugs market outlook. A combination drug includes two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) combined in a single dosage form. These drugs reduce the development of drug resistance and prevent the growth of cancer cells. For instance, the FDA approved the combination of dabrafenib (Tafinlar), a BRAF inhibitor, and trametinib (Mekinist), a MEK inhibitor for the treatment of anaplastic thyroid cancer.

The global thyroid cancer drugs market size is expected to grow from $0.61 billion in 2021 to $0.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global thyroid cancer drug market size is expected to reach $1.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.7%.

Increasing incidences of thyroid cancer, especially in women is driving the thyroid cancer drugs market. According to the American Cancer Society, women are three times more likely to develop thyroid cancer than men. According to thyroid cancer drugs industry growth, the increase in thyroid cancer can be attributed to exposure to radiation, family history of goiter and some hereditary syndromes.

Major players covered in the global thyroid cancer drugs industry are Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alara Pharmaceutical Corporation, Bristol Myers co., Teva Parenteral Medicines Inc., Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, App Pharmaceuticals llc., AstraZeneca PLC and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

TBRC’s global thyroid cancer drugs industry analysis report is segmented by drug type into ipilimumab, cabozantinib-s-malate, caprelsa (vandetanib), doxorubicin hydrochloride, lenvatinib mesylate, nivolumab, vandetanib, others, by end-user into hospitals, oncology clinics, research organizations, others, by type into radioiodine ablation, thyroid stimulating hormone (THS) suppression, chemotherapy, targeted multikinase therapy, others.



