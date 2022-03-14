Bladder Cancer Drugs Market Players Invest In Nanotechnology

Bladder Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global bladder cancer drugs market leaders are investing on the research to utilize nano-technology as a means to deliver drugs into the human body. Nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale. Bladder cancer drugs market trends include this method of delivery which helps doctors to offer a simple and effective way of treating bladder cancer in their patients, due to the fact that the nanoparticles used in the treatment can attack the cancerous cells directly without harming the surrounding cells. For instance, the Center for Drug Research And Development in Canada has pledged a $1.2 million investment in Sitka biopharma to help with development activities for clinical trials of STK-01, a product to treat bladder cancer using nanotechnology.

The number of bladder cancer cases has been on the rise. Factors such as unhygienic workplace exposures, increase in smoking habits and consuming water that contains Arsenic increases the chances of blood cancer. According to American Cancer Society, there were 81,400 new cases of bladder cancer in 2020 out of which a total of 62,100 cases were in men and 19,300 cases in women. This increased incidence of bladder cancer increases the demand for bladder cancer drugs, contributing to the growth of the market.

The global bladder cancer drugs market size is expected to grow from $1.98 billion in 2021 to $2.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global bladder cancer drug market size is expected to reach $4.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.3%.

Major players covered in the global bladder cancer drugs industry are Pfizer, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis International and Johnson & Johnson.

North America is the largest region in the bladder cancer drugs market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the bladder cancer drug market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the bladder cancer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global bladder cancer drugs market growth analysis report is segmented by type into non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, by application into low-grade tumors, high-grade tumors, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others.

