Bacterial Infectious Diseases Drive Facial Tissues Market Revenues

Facial Tissues Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the number of bacterial and viral infectious diseases has led to the rise in demand of sterilized, antibacterial and anti-viral facial tissues. The facial tissues are sterilized during the manufacturing process to prevent the spread of harmful microbes. The special anti-bacterial and antiviral facial tissues are infused with antibacterial and antiviral agents respectively to deactivate the bacteria in cold, flu viruses in cough, sneeze, or nasal discharge to prevent spreading of viruses to others. For instance, Kleenex anti-viral facial tissue manufactured by Kimberly-Clark has three soft layers, including a moisture-activated middle layer that kills 99.9% of cold and flu viruses in the tissue within 15 minutes. Thus, the rise in the number of infectious diseases and increased hygiene awareness among consumers is anticipated to drive the facial tissues market growth by enhancing the utilization of tissue products in the forecast period.

Read more on the Global Facial Tissues Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/facial-tissues-global-market-report

The global facial tissues market size is expected to grow from $9.17 billion in 2021 to $9.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The global facial tissues market share is then expected to grow to $9.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.2%.

Companies in the facial tissue market are increasingly using TAD (Through Air Drying) technology to manufacture facial tissues to have cost benefits. The TAD process used in tissue manufacturing was developed by P&G, Kimberly-Clark, and Scott, the machines are being utilized by some manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble for facial tissue production. In TAD process, the fibre web is dewatered and dried by non-compressive means, thereby avoiding the compaction that occurs during wet-pressing of the web in the conventional process. The use of these non-compressive water-removal technologies results in a product with improved properties such as high bulk, softness, cross direction (CD) stretches and absorbency. Fibre savings are possible for TAD tissue as the weight of the sheet can be reduced due to the higher bulk. Since fibre is usually the highest cost element in a tissue product, reduced fibre cost is the major advantage associated with the use of TAD technology. Leading players in the facial tissue paper market are now focusing on improving their production processes by adopting product extension techniques, novel marketing strategies and also making strong investments in R&D into already established factories by adding innovation to these facilities and boosting sales.

Major players covered in the global facial tissues industry are Kimberly-Clark, Procter and Gamble, APP, Hengan, Vinda, C&S PAPER, Metsa Tissue, WEPA, Cascades, and KP Tissue.

TBRC’s global facial tissues market segmentation is divided by type into box facial tissue, pocket facial tissue, by application into at home, away from home, by distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores, online channels, others.

Facial Tissues Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Box Facial Tissue, Pocket Facial Tissues), By Applications (At Home, Away From Home), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Channels, Other Distribution Channels) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a facial tissues market overview, facial tissues market forecast, facial tissues market size and facial tissues market growth for the whole market, facial tissues market segments, facial tissues market geographies, facial tissues market trends, facial tissues market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Facial Tissues Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3031&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Wipes Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Disposable wipes, Non-Disposable Wipes), By Product (Baby, Facial & Cosmetic, Hand & Body, Flushable, Other Products), By Application (Household Sector, Industrial Sector, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wipes-global-market-report

Paper Products Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Converted Paper Products, Unfinished Paper, Pulp Mills), By Raw Material (Wood And Agro Residue, Waste And Recycled Paper), By Application (Writing Paper, Magazine Paper, Packaging Paper, Sanitary Paper, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paper-products-global-market-report

Toiletries Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Lotions (Including Sunscreens), Hair Preparations, Face Creams, Perfumes, Shaving Preparations, Other Cosmetic Preparations), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, E-Commerce, Pharmacy Stores), By Preference (Mass, Premium), By Gender (Male, Female), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/toiletries-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

