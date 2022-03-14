Antacids Market Demand Is Highly Influenced By Consumers’ Poor Lifestyle Choices

Antacids Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poor lifestyle choices resulting in higher prevalence of acidity is an important driver for the growth of the global antacids market. Poor lifestyle choices involve deskbound jobs, poor quality of sleep and irregular dietary habits, which result in an increase in acidity level of the stomach and lead to gastroesophageal reflux disease. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, around 60 million Americans suffers from gastroesophageal reflux disease. This drives the demand for antacids.

North America was the largest region in the antacids market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global antacids market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global antacid market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global antacids market size is expected to grow from $8.60 billion in 2021 to $9.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The antacids industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Antacids market trends include mouth-melting antacid which is gaining popularity in the market. Antacids were available in tablet, liquid and powder form until now, however, researchers have now come up with mouth-melting antacids which are made up of micro mouth melting granules that easily melt in the mouth. These granules present in the antacids act in the form of effervescent. An example of a mouth melting instant relief antacid is Sunpharma's 'Pepmelt', which integrates the effects of herbal constituents present in it with the contemporary mouth melting technology.

Major players covered in the global antacids industry are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and AstraZeneca PLC., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott Laboratories and WellSpring Pharm.

TBRC’s global antacids market report is segmented drug class into proton pump inhibitors, H2 antagonist, acid neutralizers, pro-motility agents, distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, others, by formulation type into tablet, liquid, powder, others.



Antacids Global Market Report 2022 – Drug Class (Proton Pump Inhibitors, H2 Antagonist, Acid Neutralizers, Pro-Motility Agents), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others), By Formulation Type (Tablet, Liquid, Powder, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a antacids global market overview, forecast antacids global market size and growth for the whole market, antacids market segments, geographies, antacids market trends, antacids market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

