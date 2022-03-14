The Unclaimed Assets Researchers Association (UARA)

UARA is a unique organisation which provides news, information and resources to trace Unclaimed Money and Assets worth billions.

RUGBY, WARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Worldwide Unclaimed Assets Researchers Association Launches

Millions of people across the world are unaware of the billions to which they have legal entitlement, often as executors or administrators of deceased persons estate whom they represent.

An increasing number of people are suffering from mental conditions requiring someone to have power of attorney to manage their financial affairs, this often means assets are lost or forgotten, and the power of attorney needs practical advice as to how they can trace assets, including some in other countries.

With the advent and rapid growth of online banking, cryptocurrencies, NFTs and the Metaverse people are lossing access codes and passwords to these digital, online accounts adding to the dilemma of lost and unclaimed fortunes.

The Unclaimed Assets Researchers Association (www.uara.uk) has been set up to educate and inform these ASSET OWNERS how to find and claim financial and other assets which otherwise will end up with the state, or continue to be held by ASSET HOLDERS such as banks and other financial institutions as interest free loans, often never being claimed.

There is also wide interest from people who are aware of this growing dilemma and are keen to explore the opportunities of becoming an Unclaimed Assets Researcher, which offers far more opportunities and earning power than the more established and unregulated industry of probate researchers (aka Heir Hunters) made popular in the UK by the BBC TV’s program “Heir Hunters” which ran for 12 series from June 2007-July 2018.

Membership benefits are outlined on www.uara.uk which provides a wide range of knowledge, education and information for members, to enable them to nibble away at the billions of unclaimed cash.



