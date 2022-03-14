Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Size, Share,Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research

The global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is expected to reach USD 3.92 Billion by 2027,

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Research report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.Technological advent of robotic surgery aids, 3D Printing technology for craniomaxillofacial surgery, would lead to the growth of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market.

Increasing incidence of street accidents owing to industrialization and urbanization, coupled with increasing demand for effective reconstructive surgery, is expected to propel industry growth. The proliferation of new techniques such as bio-absorbable cranial fixation surgeries and robotic arm-assisted CMF operation is also anticipated to raise the market demand for craniomaxillofacial products over coming years. 3D craniomaxillofacial implants, virtual plating technology, improved customer service by market players, and the production of thoracic fixing devices at low prices are all anticipated to create potential growth prospects for the industry.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Craniomaxillofacial Devices market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Craniomaxillofacial Devices market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

In November 2019, the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies DePuy Synthes launched the SYMPHONYTM Occipito-Cervico-Thoracic (OCT) System, thus expanding its portfolio for the surgical treatment segment. The Symphony System aids in streamlining procedures and offer efficiencies to the surgeon and medical professionals treating patients with complex cervical spine disorders, which includes craniomaxillofacial trauma.

The resorbable fixators devices are expected to gain traction owing to the benefits of resorbable fixators such as faster recovery time and no requirement for follow-up operation to replace the fixator.

The Orthognathic and Dental Surgery type application segment accounted for the highest share of 47.6% in the market, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device type product segment is estimated to reach USD 354.7 million by the year 2027.

Increasing health care spending and the geriatric population is some of the other variables that are projected to fuel demand for craniomaxillofacial surgeries over the forecast period. It is also expected that the introduction of technologically developed 3D printing devices used in cranial reconstructive surgeries to expand acceptance would provide this sector with attractive growth opportunities.

Key participants contributing significant market shares in the industry growth include DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, OsteoMed, Integra Lifesciences, Medartis AG, Calavera, Matrix Surgical, and KLS Martin.

as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

The report further segments the global Craniomaxillofacial Devices market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research have segmented the global craniomaxillofacial devices market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cranial Flap Fixation Device

CMF Distraction Device

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device

Thoracic Fixation Device

Bone Graft Substitute Device

MF Plate and Screw Fixation Device

CMF Drilling Systems

Mid Face Implant Systems

Patient-Customized Solutions

3D Printing technology Device

Bioabsorbable Osteofixation Devices

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Metal Based Implants

Titanium

Other Metal Alloys

Bioabsorbable Material

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Co-polymers

Self reinforcing (SR)

Ceramic Based Implants

Polymers/Biomaterials

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Neurosurgery

Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

Distraction Osteogenesis

Others

Plastic Surgery

ENT

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Craniomaxillofacial Devices market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Craniomaxillofacial Devices market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

