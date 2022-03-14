Potash Fertilizers Market Size, Trends To Reach USD 31.81 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the Potash Fertilizers market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Potash Fertilizers Market is expected to reach USD 31.81 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for potash fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to absorb the essential macro and micronutrient easily. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rose to around 210 million tons in the year 2019.

The growing global population trend indicates an increasing demand for food, which is likely to increase in the range of 59.0% to 98.0% by 2050, and in turn, would drive the demand for potash for the production of fertilizers. Potash comprises of soluble potassium, which is a vital constituent in agricultural fertilizer. Potash fertilizer is beneficial in providing proper plant maturation by promoting disease resistance, root strength, and yield rates, among others. Additionally, potash helps in the development of a better yield by enhancing the texture, color, and flavor.

Prominent players analyzed in the report are :

The Mosaic Company, Helm AG, Agrium Inc., JSC Belaruskali, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Eurochem Group AG, Borealis AG, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., Yara International ASA, and Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM), among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By mode of application, foliar is likely to grow at a significant rate of 3.8% in the forecast period. Foliar potash spray is considered advantageous in the case of plants that are deficient of vital nutrients. Foliar plant spray comprises the application of fertilizer directly to the leaves of a plant rather than the soil.

By crop type, cereals & grains held the second-largest market size in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 4.2% in the forecast period. An increase in population and the resulting rise in demand for food materials has resulted in an increase in the demand for potash to improve crop production, thus increasing the demand for fertilizers worldwide.

Europe is likely to grow at a rate of 3.2% in the forecast period. The market dominance of Europe is owing to the presence of leading market players in the region. Also, there is an increased usage of potash fertilizers in Europe for better cereal crop yield.

Market Overview:

Chemical and manufacturing industry largely caters to a broad range of commodity-related manufacturing and include a wide variety of materials such as sand, gravel, stone, and chemicals. Increasing focus on development of sustainable chemicals and materials, advancements in the development of smart materials such as nanocomposites and other advanced composites, and growing popularity of 3D printing have significantly contributed to revenue growth of the market. In addition, rising emphasis on green building and construction have increased use of renewable resources and this is also a key factor driving market growth.

Key companies are engaged in developing advanced materials having robust characteristics and forming strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches among others to gain a robust footing in the market. The competitive landscape section offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with profiles of the companies, their product portfolios, and lucrative business strategies undertaken by them.

The report further segments the Potash Fertilizers market based on product types, applications, technology, end-use, and region, among others. The report also offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment along with market revenue share and CAGR.

Product Type Outlook

Potassium Chloride

Potassium Nitrate

Sulfate of Potash

Mode of Application Outlook

Foliar

Broadcasting

Fertigation

Regional analysis covers the following key regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

