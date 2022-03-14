Benzyl Alcohol Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 87.1 Million in 2030 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Rising demand for benzyl alcohol for skin medication and increasing adoption of benzyl alcohol in paints and coatings are some key factors driving market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global Benzyl Alcohol Market size is expected to reach USD 87.1 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Rising demand for benzyl alcohol for skin medication and increasing adoption of benzyl alcohol in paints and coatings are some of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing the use of benzyl alcohol in inks and polishes is expected to boost revenue growth of the benzyl alcohol market in the near future. Benzyl alcohol helps to eliminate the unpleasant odor from the products and provides a mild scent, which has increased its use in wide applications. Benzyl alcohol is also used to improve the texture and consistency of the products, leading to increasing demand for benzyl alcohol. This is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market in the near future. Benzyl alcohol is also useful as a degreasing agent, for dyeing polyamide, and as a bonding agent, increasing demand for benzyl alcohol. This is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market in the near future. Additionally, the increasing adoption of benzyl alcohol in paints and coatings is also expected to drive the revenue growth of the market.

Access Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4947

However, concerns regarding the toxic and harmful effects of benzyl alcohol are some of the factors that could hamper the revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Excessive use of benzyl alcohol has toxic effects on the health of consumers. According to Food and Drug Administration (FDA), using benzyl alcohol in infant personal care products could be harmful to their health and life-threatening. This may lead to challenges in adopting benzyl alcohol as an ingredient in infant personal care products, which is expected to restrain the revenue growth of the market.

Benzyl Alcohol Industry Overview

The global materials & chemicals industry revenue growth can be majorly attributed to increasing demand for essential consumer goods including soaps, detergents, and beauty & personal care products worldwide, rising preference for sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials, and growing use of advanced chemicals and raw materials in industries including agriculture, food & beverage industries, buildings & construction, automotive, packaging, and manufacturing industries. Other major factors driving the growth of this industry are rising pollution levels, increasing environmental awareness, increasing use of technologically advanced chemicals and materials, and rising demand for organic materials

Companies profiled in the global market report include Elan Chemical Company, Inc., Alfa Aesar, Merck KGaA, Valtris Specialty Chemicals Limited, Lanxess India Private Limited, Wuhan Biet Co., Ltd., Finar Limited, Hubei Greenhouse Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., INEOS Group Ltd., and Greenfield Global USA, Inc.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4947

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The cleaning agent segment is expected to account for larger market share revenue over the forecast period. Increasing the use of benzyl alcohol for manufacturing the cleaning products such as soaps and detergents is driving revenue growth of the segment. Increasing chronic diseases and the increasing need for cleaning products is another factor that is increasing the demand for benzyl alcohol.

The pharmaceutical segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global benzyl alcohol market between 2022 and 2030. The increasing use of benzyl alcohol due to its anti-parasite medication to treat lice in hairs is increasing its demand and is driving the growth of the segment. Benzyl alcohol is also widely used as skin medication to help treat skin disorders and acne problems among the younger population, which is another factor increasing its demand and propelling the growth of the segment.

North America benzyl alcohol market is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. The rapid growth of the cosmetic industry in the countries in the region is expected to drive market revenue growth. Rapid growth in the food industry is another factor increasing demand for benzyl alcohol in North America, which is expected to drive the revenue growth of the benzyl alcohol market.

In December 2021, Lanxess India Private Limited was recognized for its fight against climate change. In the latest assessment by the renowned climate initiative protection initiative CDP, the group has made it into “the climate A list” as one of 200 companies worldwide.

Download Report Summary Of Benzyl Alcohol Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/4947

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global benzyl alcohol market based on grade, application, end-use, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030)

Cleaning Agent

Synthetic Solvent

Epoxy Resins

Bacteriostatic Preservative

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Ask for Customization Of Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4947

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Oil Water Separator Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/oil-water-separator-market

DHA Powder Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dha-powder-market

Unleaded Gasoline Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/unleaded-gasoline-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.