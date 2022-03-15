AAEON & MOV.AI partner to offer robotic providers with an integrated solution under UP Bridge the Gap Robotics Ecosystem
UP Bridge the Gap has added a new partner, MOV.AI, to their robotics ecosystem offering manufacturers all the tools they need to deploy intelligent robots.
UP Bridge the Gap continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable us to stay at the front line of market trends in the robotics segment”EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UP Bridge the Gap, a brand belonging to a leading manufacturer of AI Edge hardware solutions, AAEON Technology Europe, is proud to add MOV.AI, developer of the Robotics Engine Platform™ as a partner to their expanding robotics ecosystem.
— Owen Wei, Business Development Manager
UP Bridge the Gap has built an ecosystem of partners in different vertical markets to deliver integrated solutions that save stakeholders time and money in development. The software solutions in the UP ecosystem have been pre-validated with UP platforms so the hardware and software work seamlessly together.
With the global robotics market projected to reach USD $72.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2021 to 2030[i], robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) will become increasingly involved in every aspect of business. UP Bridge the Gap has expanded their ecosystem of robotics partners in response to the booming robotics market and has partnered with MOV.AI, a Robotics Engine Platform™ for AGV/AMR Development.
The partnership between UP Bridge the Gap and MOV.AI offers stakeholders the ability to rapidly implement Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) in the field and accelerate their go-to-market time. Combining UP Bridge the Gap’s state-of-the-art edge computing hardware with the MOV.AI Robotics Engine Platform™ provides robot manufacturers with the tools and infrastructure to develop unique, easy to deploy AMR software at a fraction of the time and cost.
The Robotics Engine Platform™ from MOV.AI provides a ROS-based IDE and off-the-shelf advanced autonomy algorithms enabling AMRs to execute mapping, collaboration, localization, navigation, and risk prevention in dynamic environments. Developers can also integrate their current applications seamlessly with APIs to run hassle-free AMR deployments on MOV.AI Robotics Engine Platform™.
UP Bridge the Gap is well-known for industrial AI and IoT innovations, and the latest UP Xtreme i11 is selected as the first platform to be validated with the MOV.AI Robotics Engine Platform™. UP Xtreme i11 is powered by the 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. It brings speeds up to 4.4 GHz with a TDP of only 28 Watts and cTDP of 15 Watts and up to 96 EUs to deliver extraordinary edge computing performance and boost AI acceleration at-the-edge. UP Xtreme i11 is also enabled with Intel® Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) for reliable real-time performance, which execute complex tasks in robotic applications and ensures precise timing constraints in continuous working conditions.
UP Bridge the Gap believes this supportive and collaborative approach will generate meaningful innovations that will strengthen an intelligent world as well as make it easier to deploy AMRs. The UP Bridge the Gap and MOV.AI partnership brings together an energy-saving SoC processor, 3D physics simulation, and automated obstacle avoidance capabilities to advance and simplify ongoing AMRs operation. The MOV.AI Robotics Engine Platform™ on the UP Xtreme i11 is a flexible solution that can be adapted to a wide range of vertical markets, including automation, manufacturing, logistics, retail, and transportation.
“UP Bridge the Gap continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable us to stay at the front line of market trends in the robotics segment,” said Owen Wei, Business Development Manager of UP Bridge the Gap. “Collaboration with this pioneering company – MOV.AI, who specializes in the ROS-based robotics engine, is an exciting development for us, and we are ready to work together and bring the integrated robotics solution to the next level.”
“UP Bridge the Gap and MOV.AI share a common vision – helping stakeholders save development time and money, allowing them to bring their solutions to market faster”, said Motti Kushnir, CEO of MOV.AI. “I am excited about the collaboration with AAEON and UP Bridge the GAP since it will help drive this vision even further. There is huge demand for automation in Logistics and Industrial manufacturing. Together we will speed up AMR time-to-value even further by providing the software tools needed to develop, deploy, and operated robots together with state-of-the-art edge computing hardware.”
[About AAEON and UP Bridge the Gap]
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions.
UP Bridge the Gap is a brand founded by AAEON Technology Europe in 2015. The UP team aims to bring innovation in technology, business models, and integrated solutions. The UP team collaborates with market leaders in different vertical markets to develop integrated solutions and build a large online community to work closely with developers.
AAEON media contact: Taylor Randolph Marketing@aaeon.eu
[About MOV.AI]
MOV.AI provides AMR manufacturers and integrators with the tools they need to create enterprise-grade robots quickly, allowing users to benefit from automation products that are as flexible as the age we live in. MOV.AI is a Robotics Engine Platform™ based on ROS and packaged in an intuitive web-based interface. It contains everything needed to build, deploy and operate intelligent robots. MOV.AI completely changes the way Autonomous Mobile Robots are developed, in terms of time to market, cost, and flexibility.
MOV.AI media contact: pr@g2mteam.com
[i] Mobile Robotics Market by Product, by Component, Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030 - Research and Markets.
