Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Forecast Report Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.75 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing industry. Growth in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) industry is guided by the high probability of chromosomal anomalies with elevated maternal age, increased demand for non-invasive procedures over invasive approaches, enhanced NIPT reimbursement scenario and increased understanding of NIPT.Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size – USD 3.08 Billion in 2019, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth - CAGR of 13.9%, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Trends– High demand from developing nations.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. top companies profiled in the report.

Despite NIPT being accessible in growing amounts of regions, there is a major commercial push expected to assist consumer expansion in the projected years. NIPT was confirmed through similarities with standard prenatal aneuploidy screening and found to be a beneficial screening procedure with keen sensitivity and specificity. Increasing popularity among pregnant women as an alternative to amniocentesis and awareness of prenatal genetic problems drives non-invasive prenatal testing.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

The NGS technology, along with cfDNA research, has paved the way for the identification of chromosomal aberrations with growing efficiency and lowering expense. The high-risk testing industry is crowded, and continued rivalry is likely to result in substantial declines in the retail sales price of such tests. The prevalence of such studies can be improved with reduced costs in the market for reproductive genetics. The creation of new technology for NIPT is gradually increasing due to the rising awareness of the advantages of non-invasive methods.

Based on the method, ultrasound detection generated a revenue of USD 0.86 billion in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 14.0% in the forecast period, owing to the ability of the ultrasound diagnosis to detect anomalies in the position of the baby and actions within the womb.

The hospital segment expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.1% in the forecasted period due to the growing introduction of non-invasive prenatal testing coupled with rapid technological developments and groundbreaking acceptance strategies.

The trisomy application is the major contributor to the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market. The trisomy application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 45.1% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the high incidence of genetic disorders correlated with trisomy’s, such as Patau syndrome, Down syndrome, and Edward syndrome.

North America dominated the market for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing in 2019 due to the availability of technologically advanced healthcare research system, the region's production of WGS. The North America region held approximately 48.8% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 25.4% market in the year 2019.

Key participants include Yourgene Health, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer Inc., BGI, and Natera Inc., among others.

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market segmentation

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market based on the method, end-use, application, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Research Centers

Clinics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Others

