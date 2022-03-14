Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market 2022 Growth, Share, Trend and Segmentation Analysis Forecasts to 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Air Cargo and Freight Logistics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2028"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The report on the Air Cargo and Freight Logistics market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3753

Air cargo and freight applies to all the property that is carried in an aircraft. This includes mail and express. It's a service that enables you to send goods from one location to another. The cost of a package depends on the amount of weight and size of the item.

Major Key players in this Market:

Bollore Logistics, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, CEVA Logistics, Air China Ltd, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DHL Express (Deutsche Post), FedEx Corporation, Korean Air Co., Ltd, and Singapore Airlines

Drivers & Trends

Adoption of real-time tracking network for air cargo is expected to propel growth of the global air cargo and freight logistics market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2020, Descartes Systems Group, a provider of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions for logistics-intensive businesses, announced that Menzies Aviation, a provider of ground handling services, is deploying Descartes Core Bluetooth Low Energy readers at all of its cargo facilities globally.

Detailed Segmentation

On the basis of destination type, the global air cargo and freight logistics market is segmented into:

• Domestic

• International

On the basis of cargo type, the global air cargo and freight logistics market is segmented into:

• Food

• Industry Materials

• Equipment

• Other

On the basis of service type, the global air cargo and freight logistics market is segmented into:

• Express

• Regular

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3753

Regional Outlook:

Based on region, the Air Cargo and Freight Logistics market is segmented according to the growth opportunities and current trends in these five regions, namely, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report has been made after detailed research, a thorough study, and taking into consideration several factors which may impact the regional growth like the economic, political, environmental, technological, and social status of each region. It also provides a detailed study on every region’s renowned manufacturers, production, & revenue along with the top influencing factors, essential data, and data, which is segment-wise both in a regional as well as global basis.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to increasing demand for medical relief supplies. For instance, in November 2021, The National Air Cargo Group partnered with ‘Food For The Poor’ to ship surgical gowns to hospitals in Jamaica and Haiti.

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

Click the Link to Apply $2000 Flat Discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3753

Table of Content

Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Research Report 2022 – 2028

Chapter 1 Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Forecast