Silicon Wafer Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2028

Market Size – USD 10.12 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Rising demand for silicon wafers in automobile industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global silicon wafer market size is expected to reach USD 16.01 Billion at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This consistent revenue growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles globally. Rise in demand for miniaturized electronic devices and products is also contributing significantly to growth of the market. Significant increase in adoption of LED lights and related systems globally is another factor propelling market growth. Setting up of new production facilities and expansion of existing ones is a trend observed in the market.

The report analyzes the leading players of the global silicon wafer market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global silicon wafer market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global silicon wafer market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global silicon wafer market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2020, Qromis and Shin-Etsu Chemical entered into an agreement with the purpose to collaboratively manufacture epitaxial and substrates wafer for LED devices and RF electronics.

Asia Pacific is expected to continue to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to presence of key players in countries in the region. China, being the largest producer and end user of consumer electronics, is a key contributor to revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market. Increasing foreign investments in the electronics sector in India is driving growth of the market in the region.

Major companies operating in global silicon wafer are EpiWorks Inc., Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd., Nichia Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Siltronic AG, Desert Silicon Inc., Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd., Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc., IQE plc., and ON Semiconductor.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global silicon wafer market based on diameter, type, application, and region.

Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

100mm to 150mm

200mm

300mm

450mm and above

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Epitaxial Wafers

Polished wafers

SOI wafers

Diffused wafers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Consumer Electronics

MEMS

RF Electronics

Automotive

Photonics

Regional Analysis of the Silicon Wafer Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Silicon Wafer market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Silicon Wafer market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Silicon Wafer market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Silicon Wafer market.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Silicon Wafer market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Silicon Wafer according to the impact of COVID-19.

Key Coverage of the Silicon Wafer Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Silicon Wafer market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Silicon Wafer market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

