RFID in Healthcare Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global RFID in Healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 12.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.One of the report’s central components is the broad RFID in Healthcare market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the RFID in Healthcare market players.

It is expected that high operating costs linked to the healthcare sector would accelerate the adoption of RFID technology in healthcare organizations. Pharmaceutical firms, suppliers of medical instruments, hospitals, and many other healthcare entities leverage this technology to monitor the cost of inventories. RFID technology allows these companies to manage their inventories effectively and help prevent situations of stock-out and over-stocking. RFID tags allow surgical staff to easily monitor the medical devices used in operation theatres, thereby increasing patient safety. A growing operating cost reduction requirement is expected to cause a rise in RFID adoption. This system is also used for effective patient monitoring and better control of the workflow in hospitals, blood banks, and pathology labs.

Increased use of tags is expected to boost the market during the projected period for monitoring various properties, patients, staff, drug products, and supported blood. The segment held a market share of 62.2% in the year 2019.

Due to the growing need to identify fake drug products and demand for inventory management, the pharmaceutical monitoring application segment is the leader in the adoption of RFID technology. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Due to the growing number of hospitals and the presence of patient safety laws, North America has dominated the global market. The US is the region's biggest market, helping to make this technology more popular in healthcare. The regional growth is driven by high awareness of the advantages of incorporating RFID together with growing concern about the risk of medication errors.

Key participants include Logi-Tag Systems, Cardinal Health, LLC, Terso Solutions, Hurst Green Plastics Ltd, CenTrak, Tagsys, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Impinj, Inc., MetraTec GmbH, and Palex Medical SA, among others.

Global RFID in Healthcare Market – Overview:

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global RFID in Healthcare Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global RFID in Healthcare industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the RFID in Healthcare market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects.Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the RFID in Healthcare market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the RFID in Healthcare industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the RFID in Healthcare market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the RFID in Healthcare industry.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global RFID in Healthcare Market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Systems & Software

Tags

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Asset Tracking

Patient Tracking

Pharmaceutical Tracking

Blood Tracking

Others

