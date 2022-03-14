PHILIPPINES, March 14 - Press Release March 14, 2022 Bong Go lauds national efforts to strengthen pandemic response, supports initiatives to bring vaccines to the grassroots Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended the government's efforts to strengthen the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic as the Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (CODE) Team, led by the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19, conducted its latest round of nationwide multi-stakeholder dialogues. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also urged national and local officials to step up their information campaigns on the benefits of vaccinations. He stressed the need for more localized public education and outreach efforts to build up public trust and combat vaccine hesitancy in the grassroots. "Maraming salamat po sa National Task Force Against COVID-19 sa pagsasagawa ng mga team visits at road shows sa iba't ibang lugar ng bansa para isulong ang pagbabakuna," Go said in a video message during the events dubbed "Bida Tungo sa New Normal". "Bagama't hindi mandatory ang vaccination laban sa COVID-19, patuloy nating hikayatin ang mga hindi bakunado na magpabakuna na. Ilapit natin sa kanila ito at ipatindi natin ng mabuti. Isulong din natin ang pagbibigay ng booster shots sa mga nakakumpleto na ng kanilang bakuna," he added. The CODE Team has so far conducted visits in San Fernando City, Pampanga (March 9); Dagupan City, Pangasinan (March 10) and Baguio City (March 11) to monitor and assess the local pandemic response and vaccination programs. Continuing his message, the senator warned that many at-risk and vulnerable Filipinos remain unvaccinated. He renewed his appeal to local officials to conduct house-to-house inoculations for those who are unable to travel due to health or mobility issues. "Panawagan ko sa mga LGUs, suyurin niyo ang inyong mga komunidad ng mga hindi makalabas at makapunta sa mga vaccination centers, katulad ng mga senior citizens," encouraged Go. "Nananawagan naman ako sa ating mga kababayan na magtiwala sa bakuna. Studies show that fully vaccinated individuals have a hugely decreased risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19. Kaya huwag tayong matakot. Ang bakuna ay makakapagbigay ng akmang proteksyon sa atin at sa ating mga mahal sa buhay," he assured. Earlier this year, the government announced simplified procedures to increase the vaccination uptake. It aims to inoculate 77 million Filipinos and complete the 12 to 17 age group by the first quarter of 2022. It is also targeting to fully vaccinate 90 million Filipinos and provide over 72 million individuals with booster shots by the second and third quarter, respectively. In the end, Go praised the ongoing success of the vaccination program and other interventions in reducing the number of COVID-19 cases in the country which experienced a sudden surge following the entry of the Omicron variant in late 2021. Figures have dropped from 39,004 new cases during the most recent peak in January 15 to less than 1,000 cases in March. The 592 cases reported on March 11 bring the total number of confirmed cases to over 3.7 million. "Mga kababayan, let us put a stop to this pandemic at magpabakuna na tayo sa ating pinakamalapit na vaccination site. Ito ang tanging susi o solusyon para makabalik na tayong lahat sa ating normal na pamumuhay. Magtulungan tayo kung gusto nating manumbalik ang dating sigla ng ating mga komunidad," said the senator. "Sa ating pagkakaisa at pagbabayanihan, sigurado akong malalampasan natin ang pagsubok na ito. Kami ni Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte ay nandirito handang magserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aming makakaya," he concluded.